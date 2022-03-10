 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's going on in Winona? Gallery Walk and Talk, Bald Eagles and more

Goings on logo

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Events

Weekend Starter Party, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gabby’s

Gallery Walk & Talk with Eric Mueller, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Bald Eagle Field Trips, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at National Eagle Center in Wabasha

Live Music

Friday

Wing Dam Jammers, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Wheel of Fortune and Little Lizzard, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Saturday

Doug Mahlum, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Miss Myra & the Good Time Gals, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center

Dang Ol’ Tri’ole, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

David Armstrong, 8 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap

Sunday

Tim Dallman, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Luke Callan and the Sapsuckers, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

