What's going on in Winona? Gallery Walk and Talk, Bald Eagles and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:
Events
Weekend Starter Party, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gabby’s
Gallery Walk & Talk with Eric Mueller, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum
Bald Eagle Field Trips, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at National Eagle Center in Wabasha
Live Music
Friday
Wing Dam Jammers, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Wheel of Fortune and Little Lizzard, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
Saturday
Doug Mahlum, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Miss Myra & the Good Time Gals, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center
Dang Ol’ Tri’ole, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
David Armstrong, 8 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap
Sunday
Tim Dallman, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Luke Callan and the Sapsuckers, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
