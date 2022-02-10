What's going on in Winona? Frozen River Film Festival and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:
Frozen River Film Festival
The annual Frozen River Film Festival will continue into the weekend with a multitude of different opportunities for everyone.
The schedule includes many movies, some of which can be viewed online, and events — including an award ceremony.
For more information — including a full schedule — and to buy tickets, visit frff.org.
Events
WNB Financial Chili Tasting, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Steak Shop Catering
Weekend Starter Party, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gabby’s
SnowBomb Group Ride, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Island Campground
Luminary Snowshoe Hike and Film Set, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Island Campground
Highway 60 Concert Series: Mick & The Stones – A Rolling Stones Tribute by Mick Sterling, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre
Winter Meet-Up: Cross Country Skiing, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Saint Mary’s University
Live Music
Friday
Wing Dam Jammers, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Them Coulee Boys w/ Good Morning Bedlam, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
Saturday
James Grant, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
The Shackeltons, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
Sunday
Tim Dallman, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Sugar Lads, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
