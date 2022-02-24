What's going on in Winona? Film showing, music and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:
Events
Weekend Starter Party, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Market Street Tap
Winona Film Society: All You Ever Wished For, 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center
JP with Swing Inc., 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Whalen’s at Westfield
Highway 61 Concert Series: Song of the South – A Tribute to Alabama by Shane Martin, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre
Live Music
Friday
Carriage House, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty w/ Swashbuckler, 7 p.m. at No Name Bar
Acoustic View, 7 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill
Austin Skalecki, 8 to 11 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap
The Brothers Burn Mountain, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar