What's going on in Winona? Farmers' Market, Weekend Starter Party and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Events

Weekend Starter Party, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Lucky's on Third

Indoor Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Recreation Center

Live Music

Friday

Brian Beard, 8 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap

The Vibro Champs/w The Sex Rays, 9:30 p.m. at No Name Bar

Saturday

Doug Mahlum, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

John Paulson Jazz, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center

Mike Munson, 7 to 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

James Grant, 8 to 11 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap

Sunday

Chris Rude, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

