What's going on in Winona? Ektoberfest, Rock The Lake and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Ektoberfest

Ecker’s Apple Farm in Trempealeau will celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend with its own celebration: Ektoberfest.

The weekend will include music from Acoustic View and Sean Jordan, food from Fat Head Steve’s and Taco Town, beer and orchard yoga.

For a full schedule and more information, visit www.eckersapplefarm.com.

Rock The Lake 2021

Music lovers will have the chance to support Winona Volunteer Services Food Shelf starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday during the benefit concert Rock the Lake 2021 at the Lake Park Bandshell.

The music lineup for the evening includes Liberty Kohn, Woolen Lover, Cloud Caravan and The Heaping Spoonfuls.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Events

Weekend Starter Party, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona

Winona Film Society: “The Farewell,” 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center

First Fridays with DJ Rhumpshaker, 9 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park

Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Elmer’s Museum Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City

Fall Craft and Vendor Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Winona Mall

Funktoberfest, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Peter’s Biergarten

Grand Opening Party: Sugar Loaf Lane Resale & Boutique, 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Sugar Loaf Lane at 52 E. Second Street

Highway 61 Concert Series: The Crown Jewels, A Tribute to Queen, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre

RADDERDAZE w/ Loud Mouth Brass, ExactlyNo, Toaster Ghost, 9 p.m. Saturday at No Name Bar

Winona Hogline Sandlot Baseball Triple Header, 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Gabrych Park

9th Annual Kinstone Autumn Open House, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Kinstone in Fountain City

Sweet Sounds Concert, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Faith Lutheran Church

Live Music Friday

Gin Mill Hollow, 5 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Chris Duarte Trio, 6 to 11 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

Milana Shira, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Jeremiah Nelson, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap

Saturday

Sampson and Son, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Wilki, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

H3O Jazz Trio, 5 to 8 p.m. at Winghaven Pizza Farm in Galesville

Acoustic View, 7 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap

Sunday

The Ron Reimer Trio, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

The Sonora Winds and Polish Choir, 1 p.m. at Polish Cultural Institute and Museum

The Parrishes, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

Gate City Jazz Band, 5 to 7 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.