What's going on in Winona? Ektoberfest, Rock The Lake and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:
Ektoberfest
Ecker’s Apple Farm in Trempealeau will celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend with its own celebration: Ektoberfest.
The weekend will include music from Acoustic View and Sean Jordan, food from Fat Head Steve’s and Taco Town, beer and orchard yoga.
For a full schedule and more information, visit www.eckersapplefarm.com.
Rock The Lake 2021
Music lovers will have the chance to support Winona Volunteer Services Food Shelf starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday during the benefit concert Rock the Lake 2021 at the Lake Park Bandshell.
The music lineup for the evening includes Liberty Kohn, Woolen Lover, Cloud Caravan and The Heaping Spoonfuls.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Events
Weekend Starter Party, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company
Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona
Winona Film Society: “The Farewell,” 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center
First Fridays with DJ Rhumpshaker, 9 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park
Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Elmer’s Museum Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City
Fall Craft and Vendor Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Winona Mall
Funktoberfest, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Peter’s Biergarten
Grand Opening Party: Sugar Loaf Lane Resale & Boutique, 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Sugar Loaf Lane at 52 E. Second Street
Highway 61 Concert Series: The Crown Jewels, A Tribute to Queen, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre
RADDERDAZE w/ Loud Mouth Brass, ExactlyNo, Toaster Ghost, 9 p.m. Saturday at No Name Bar
Winona Hogline Sandlot Baseball Triple Header, 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Gabrych Park
9th Annual Kinstone Autumn Open House, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Kinstone in Fountain City
Sweet Sounds Concert, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Faith Lutheran Church
Live Music Friday
Gin Mill Hollow, 5 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Chris Duarte Trio, 6 to 11 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Milana Shira, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Jeremiah Nelson, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap
Saturday
Sampson and Son, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Wilki, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
H3O Jazz Trio, 5 to 8 p.m. at Winghaven Pizza Farm in Galesville
Acoustic View, 7 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap
Sunday
The Ron Reimer Trio, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
The Sonora Winds and Polish Choir, 1 p.m. at Polish Cultural Institute and Museum
The Parrishes, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Gate City Jazz Band, 5 to 7 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill