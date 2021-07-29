What's going on in Winona? Dixieland Jazz Festival, Kashubian Festival and more

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:

Dixieland Jazz Festival

Music lovers will come together Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. to enjoy the Dixieland Jazz Festival at LaCanne Park in Goodview.

The afternoon will include performances from Les Fields and the Turkey River All Stars from noon to 1:30 p.m.; Too Darn Hot Jazz Band from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. and Gate City Jazz Band from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Attendees should bring chairs and snacks to enjoy, if they would like.

Kashubian Festival

The annual Kashubian Festival, which celebrates Kashubian culture, kicks off this weekend in Winona — which is considered the Kashubian Capital of America.

On Saturday, people can enjoy Smigus Dyngus Day celebrations from noon to 4 p.m. at Sobieski Park, located at 965 E. 7th St. The day will include water fights, coloring competitions and more.

Next, on Sunday, the March of the Pomeranians — a parade of local pets — will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Sobieski Park.

For more information, visit kcc2020.org.

Other Events