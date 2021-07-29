 Skip to main content
What's going on in Winona? Dixieland Jazz Festival, Kashubian Festival and more
What's going on in Winona? Dixieland Jazz Festival, Kashubian Festival and more

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:

Dixieland Jazz Festival

Music lovers will come together Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. to enjoy the Dixieland Jazz Festival at LaCanne Park in Goodview.

The afternoon will include performances from Les Fields and the Turkey River All Stars from noon to 1:30 p.m.; Too Darn Hot Jazz Band from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. and Gate City Jazz Band from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Attendees should bring chairs and snacks to enjoy, if they would like.

Kashubian Festival

The annual Kashubian Festival, which celebrates Kashubian culture, kicks off this weekend in Winona — which is considered the Kashubian Capital of America.

On Saturday, people can enjoy Smigus Dyngus Day celebrations from noon to 4 p.m. at Sobieski Park, located at 965 E. 7th St. The day will include water fights, coloring competitions and more.

Next, on Sunday, the March of the Pomeranians — a parade of local pets — will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Sobieski Park.

For more information, visit kcc2020.org.

Other Events

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona

Great River Shakespeare Festival: “Callithump,” 6:30 p.m. Friday at Levee Park Stage

“Thirty-Three Little Pigs” Performance, 7 p.m. Friday at Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts

American Duchess Cruise Ship Docking, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Second and Main streets in downtown Winona

“Thirty-Three Little Pigs” Performances, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts

Queen of the Mississippi Cruise Ship Docking, 1 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Levee Park

Live Music

Friday

Lighthouse & Compass, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Gate City Jazz Band with GRSF, 5 p.m. at Levee Park Stage

The Flyin’ A’s, 5 to 8 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

Ilika Ward, Taylor Donskey & Luke Callen, 9:30 p.m. at No Name Bar

Saturday

Brothers Burn Mountain, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

Space Monkey Mafia, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Sunday

CR Steel Drum Band, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Mike Oregano, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

