What's going on in Winona? Dixieland Jazz Festival, Kashubian Festival and more

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:
Dixieland Jazz Festival
Music lovers will come together Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. to enjoy the Dixieland Jazz Festival at LaCanne Park in Goodview.
The afternoon will include performances from Les Fields and the Turkey River All Stars from noon to 1:30 p.m.; Too Darn Hot Jazz Band from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. and Gate City Jazz Band from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Attendees should bring chairs and snacks to enjoy, if they would like.
Kashubian Festival
The annual Kashubian Festival, which celebrates Kashubian culture, kicks off this weekend in Winona — which is considered the Kashubian Capital of America.
On Saturday, people can enjoy Smigus Dyngus Day celebrations from noon to 4 p.m. at Sobieski Park, located at 965 E. 7th St. The day will include water fights, coloring competitions and more.
Next, on Sunday, the March of the Pomeranians — a parade of local pets — will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Sobieski Park.
For more information, visit kcc2020.org.
Other Events
Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona
Great River Shakespeare Festival: “Callithump,” 6:30 p.m. Friday at Levee Park Stage
“Thirty-Three Little Pigs” Performance, 7 p.m. Friday at Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts
American Duchess Cruise Ship Docking, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Second and Main streets in downtown Winona
“Thirty-Three Little Pigs” Performances, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts
Queen of the Mississippi Cruise Ship Docking, 1 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Levee Park
Live Music
Friday
Lighthouse & Compass, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Gate City Jazz Band with GRSF, 5 p.m. at Levee Park Stage
The Flyin’ A’s, 5 to 8 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Ilika Ward, Taylor Donskey & Luke Callen, 9:30 p.m. at No Name Bar
Saturday
Brothers Burn Mountain, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Space Monkey Mafia, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
Sunday
CR Steel Drum Band, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Mike Oregano, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau