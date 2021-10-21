What's going on in Winona? Cops and Kids Day, Bluffside Art Trek, and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Cops and Kids Day

The Winona Police Department is connecting with area children Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Recreation Center with a Cops and Kids Day.

The day will include opportunities for children to meet local officers and the police K9s, to see squad cars, to register their bikes, and to play games, along with other activities.

To learn more, visit the event's Facebook page.

Bluffside Art Trek

Bluffside Art Treck, an opportunity to enjoy art out in nature before it gets too cold, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in Bluffside Park.

Attendees will be able to enjoy creating at art stations while walking through the park and the Stone Circle loop of the Holzinger trails.

Attendees also can watch on Facebook Live as artist Sarah Johnson and poet Marcia Ratliff react to the art work completed during the day.

For those who can't attend the event in person, there will be prompts on the SHIFT Facebook page.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Events

Weekend Starter Party, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Market Street Tap

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in downtown Winona

Mics & Brews Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company

“American Melody” Docking, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park

From Forest to Furniture, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Castlerock Museum in Alma

KG 95-3’s Drink-or-Treat Bar Crawl!, 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday starting at Mulligan's

WSU Orchestra: Through the Looking Glass, 2 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University

Cardinal Hockey Ice Breaker Day, 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Saint Mary's University

Tea & Tarot, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Curiosi-Tea House

Highway 61 Concert Series: World According to Garth, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre

Ballroom Dancing, 8 p.m. Saturday at Winona Athletic Club

“America” Steamboat Docking, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Levee Park

Meet the Artist: Jeff Nelson, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard

Live Music

Friday

Annie and the Bang Bang, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Troubleshooter, 8 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill

Jaedyn James, 8 p.m. at No Name Bar

Saturday

Bradford Loomis, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Patina, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Peter's Biergarten

Johnson Street Underground, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center

