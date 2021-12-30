What's going on in Winona? Comedy Show, Live Music and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:
Comedy Show: Bryan Miller
National touring stand-up comedian Bryan Miller will be performing at Bub's Brewing Co. Friday starting at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Each show will be approximately 90 minutes long, with doors opening a half hour before.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.bigbubscomedyshow.com.
Mike Munson, Amanda Grace, Amateur, 6 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Acoustic View, 8 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap
Jacked Up, 8:30 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill
Hair Metal Radio, 8:30 p.m. at The Bar
Karate Chop Silence & Sleeping Jesus, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
Cheeba, 9 to 11:30 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Saturday
RADDERDAZE w/ Low Rats, Black Widows, and East Side Robots, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
