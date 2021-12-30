 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

What's going on in Winona? Comedy Show, Live Music and more

Goings on logo

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Comedy Show: Bryan Miller

National touring stand-up comedian Bryan Miller will be performing at Bub's Brewing Co. Friday starting at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 

Each show will be approximately 90 minutes long, with doors opening a half hour before.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.bigbubscomedyshow.com.

Live Music: 

Friday

Mike Munson, Amanda Grace, Amateur, 6 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Acoustic View, 8 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap

Jacked Up, 8:30 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill

Hair Metal Radio, 8:30 p.m. at The Bar

People are also reading…

Karate Chop Silence & Sleeping Jesus, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Cheeba, 9 to 11:30 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Saturday

RADDERDAZE w/ Low Rats, Black Widows, and East Side Robots, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bus crash in Chile kills at least nine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News