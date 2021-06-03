What's going on in Winona?: Collector car auction, sunrise hiking and yoga

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:

Remlinger Collector Car Auction

On Friday and Saturday, the Remlinger Collector Car Auction will give people the chance to bid on and possibly buy a classic car of their dreams, along with memorabilia.

Some of the cars included in the auction will be a 1972 Cadillac Eldorado, a 1955 Ford F150, a 1971 Ford Mustang, a 1956 Studebaker Commander, a 1966 Mercedes 230S and a 1935 Buick Series 40, amongst many others.

Some memorabilia available to bid on include a Sinclair Oils sign, a Route US 66 sign, a Minnesota State Automobile Association sign and more.

Each day, general admission will begin at 8 a.m.

For more information or to put bids on the vehicles or memorabilia, visit remlingerauctions.com.

Sunrise Hiking and Yoga

Muddy Waters Yoga will lead the way on a yoga adventure Sunday that will include a hike up to Garvins Height followed by yoga at the lookout with a view of the city of Winona.

Attendees will meet at the bottom of Garvin Heights Trail at 6 a.m. They can expect the event to last until 7:30 a.m.