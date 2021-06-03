What's going on in Winona?: Collector car auction, sunrise hiking and yoga

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:
Remlinger Collector Car Auction
On Friday and Saturday, the Remlinger Collector Car Auction will give people the chance to bid on and possibly buy a classic car of their dreams, along with memorabilia.
Some of the cars included in the auction will be a 1972 Cadillac Eldorado, a 1955 Ford F150, a 1971 Ford Mustang, a 1956 Studebaker Commander, a 1966 Mercedes 230S and a 1935 Buick Series 40, amongst many others.
Some memorabilia available to bid on include a Sinclair Oils sign, a Route US 66 sign, a Minnesota State Automobile Association sign and more.
Each day, general admission will begin at 8 a.m.
For more information or to put bids on the vehicles or memorabilia, visit remlingerauctions.com.
Sunrise Hiking and Yoga
Muddy Waters Yoga will lead the way on a yoga adventure Sunday that will include a hike up to Garvins Height followed by yoga at the lookout with a view of the city of Winona.
Attendees will meet at the bottom of Garvin Heights Trail at 6 a.m. They can expect the event to last until 7:30 a.m.
For more information and to sign up, visit muddywatersyoga.com.
Other events
Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona
DJ Night w/ Rhumpshaker and Truwaxx, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar
Winona Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park
Campfire Concert Series: Dave Crooked Willow, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Island Campground
RADDERDAZE w/ Rogue The Wolf, Patina, and theyself, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at No Name Bar
Street Market Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Live Music
Friday
Vocal Point and Out of the Blue, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Milana Shira, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Brothers Burn Mountain, 8 to 11 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Saturday
Sampson and Son, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Reggae Fest, 2 to 11 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Luke Ledbetter, 6 to 8 p.m. in Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Luke Hendrickson and Tate McLane, 6 to 9 p.m. in Island City Brewing Company
Sunday
Crooked Willow, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Addison Israelson, 2 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
