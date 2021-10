What's going on in Winona? Car Auction, Scavenger hunt, and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Events

Remlinger Collector Car Auctions, Friday and Saturday at 3560 Service Drive

Autumn Scavenger Hunt, 12 to 5 p.m. Friday at Elmaro Vineyard

Weekend Starter Party, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Lucky's on Third

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona

Halloween Board Game Night, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at JimmyJams

Kinections Through Drumming, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone

Winona Film Society: Glory, 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center

DJ Dance Night w/ Miss K Funk & Murder Kween, 9 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park

Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum

Honeycrisp Hootenanny, 2021: Revenge of the Stormy Kromer, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Ecker's Apple Farm

Historic Downtown Walking Tour, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Winona County History Center

Book Launch for Junkyard Tough, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Winona Public Library

Marcie Ratliff: Writing in Place Project Capstone, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Windom Park

Warrior Game Day Experience, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University

Pizza & Pumpkins on the Farm, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Metz Hart-land Creamery

Land At Last – Windbound EP Release Party, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Peter's Biergarten

Windom Park Historic Walking Tour, 1 p.m. Sunday at Winona County History Center

Island City Jazz Jam & Fundraiser, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Island City Brewing Company

Live Music

Friday

Julie B, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Amanda Grace & Roger Jaeger, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Prairie Island Campground

Joe Tadie, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Shawn and Shelby, 7 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap

Saturday

Jeani and the Dreamers, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Dang Ol’ Tri’ole, 5 to 7 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

General B & the Wiz w/ Ruben, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Sunday

Lexi Weege and JJ Slater, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

