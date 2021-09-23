What's going on in Winona? Boats and Bluegrass Festival, dockings and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:
Boats and Bluegrass Festival
The Boats and Bluegrass Festival has returned, with the festivities kicking off on Thursday and continuing through Sunday.
Some acts included in this year’s lineup are Peter Rowan, Charlie Parr, Lil Smokies, Lindsay Lou, Them Coulee Boys and more.
Canoe trips will be offered Friday and Saturday during the festival.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit boatsandbluegrass.com.
The festival is located at 1120 Prairie Island Rd. N in Winona.
Two Dockings
Two ships will dock at Winona over the weekend, with “American Melody” and “America” arriving at 5:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Both ships will stay until 2 p.m. on their visiting day.
The public is welcome to visit Levee Park to view the boats, but they will not be allowed to access them.
More boats are set to arrive in upcoming weeks. For a full list of visits, go to Visit Winona’s website at visitwinona.com.
Events
Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona
Weekend Starter Party, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Market Street Tap
Mics & Brews Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company
DJ Dance Nights w/Rhumpshaker, 9 p.m. Friday at Ed’s No Name Bar
“American Melody” Docking, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park
Saint Mary’s University Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble, 2 p.m. Saturday at SMU
Highway 61 Concert Series: Church of Cash – A Tribute to Johnny Cash, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre
“America” Steamboat Docking, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Levee Park
Try Hockey for Free, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Bud King Ice Arena
Live Music
Friday
Tim Dallman, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Wilki, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Saturday
Bradford Loomis, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Luke Callen, 2 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Jimmy Peterson & Case Gooby, 6 to 8 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Sunday
Crooked Willow, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Photos and video: Boats and Bluegrass Festival in Winona
