What's going on in Winona? Boats and Bluegrass Festival, dockings and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Boats and Bluegrass Festival

The Boats and Bluegrass Festival has returned, with the festivities kicking off on Thursday and continuing through Sunday.

Some acts included in this year’s lineup are Peter Rowan, Charlie Parr, Lil Smokies, Lindsay Lou, Them Coulee Boys and more.

Canoe trips will be offered Friday and Saturday during the festival.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit boatsandbluegrass.com.

The festival is located at 1120 Prairie Island Rd. N in Winona.

Two Dockings

Two ships will dock at Winona over the weekend, with “American Melody” and “America” arriving at 5:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Both ships will stay until 2 p.m. on their visiting day.

The public is welcome to visit Levee Park to view the boats, but they will not be allowed to access them.

More boats are set to arrive in upcoming weeks. For a full list of visits, go to Visit Winona’s website at visitwinona.com.

Events

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona

Weekend Starter Party, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Market Street Tap

Mics & Brews Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company

DJ Dance Nights w/Rhumpshaker, 9 p.m. Friday at Ed’s No Name Bar

“American Melody” Docking, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park

Saint Mary’s University Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble, 2 p.m. Saturday at SMU

Highway 61 Concert Series: Church of Cash – A Tribute to Johnny Cash, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre

“America” Steamboat Docking, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Levee Park

Try Hockey for Free, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Bud King Ice Arena

Live Music

Friday

Tim Dallman, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Wilki, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Saturday

Bradford Loomis, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Luke Callen, 2 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Jimmy Peterson & Case Gooby, 6 to 8 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Sunday

Crooked Willow, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

