 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
What’s going on in Winona?

What's going on in Winona? Bald Eagle Field Trips, music and more

  • 0
Goings on logo

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Events

Weekend Starter Party, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company

Bald Eagle Field Trips, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at National Eagle Center

Live Music

Friday

Andrew Hudson, 5:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Curt Glenna, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

The Sex Rays & Friends, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Sunday

Jazz Jam with H3O, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Undocumented, Brazil's 'invisible' citizens fight for their rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News