What's going on in Winona? Art Battle, music and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Art Battle

An art battle will be held at No Name Bar Friday evening from 7 to 10 p.m.

Four artists will compete against each other in 20-minute rounds with the winner being chosen by attendees.

A silent auction will be held for people to purchase the art created during the battle.

All money earned through the battle and auction, with supply costs deducted, will be donated to The Bethany House.

The event, open to 21 and older, is free to attend.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Events

Weekend Starter Party, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Port 507

Indoor Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Recreation Center

The Art of Living/Riding the Wave with Sarah Johnson, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Live Music

Friday

Milana Shira, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Saturday

Tommy Bentz Band, 8 to 11 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Radderdaze w/ Boy Dirt Car, Trash Catties, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Sunday

Ric Gillman, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.