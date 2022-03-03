What's going on in Winona? Art Battle, music and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:
Art Battle
An art battle will be held at No Name Bar Friday evening from 7 to 10 p.m.
Four artists will compete against each other in 20-minute rounds with the winner being chosen by attendees.
A silent auction will be held for people to purchase the art created during the battle.
All money earned through the battle and auction, with supply costs deducted, will be donated to The Bethany House.
The event, open to 21 and older, is free to attend.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Events
Weekend Starter Party, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Port 507
Indoor Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Recreation Center
The Art of Living/Riding the Wave with Sarah Johnson, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum
Live Music
Friday
Milana Shira, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Saturday
Tommy Bentz Band, 8 to 11 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Radderdaze w/ Boy Dirt Car, Trash Catties, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
Sunday
Ric Gillman, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
Lakeview
Hills
Lake and High School
Greenery
Hills
Greenery
Structures
Water
Hills
Farm
Turbines
Farm
Farm
Welcome to Utica
Tractor
Farm land
Solar panels
Crop land
Farm equipment
Cows
Farm land
Water
Winona County sign
Flag
Water
Whitewater State Park
Bridge
Greenery
Hills
Walking path
Water
Fire tower
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Sugar Loaf
River
Bridge
Winona County
