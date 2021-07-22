What's going on in Winona? American Duchess Cruise Ship Docking, Show Your Ride Car Show and more

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:

American Duchess Cruise Ship Docking

The American Duchess Cruise Ship is making a stop in Winona Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Levee Park.

The docking is the first this year of a cruise ship in Winona, but many more are in store with a total of 26 scheduled -- four by American Queen Steamboat Company and 22 by American Cruise Lines.

American Duchess is one of the American Queen Steamboat Company's four vessels.

Travelers on the cruise ship will receive information about Winona, along with some coupons for local businesses, so that they can fully enjoy their visit.

People can come view the ship from the shore at Levee Park, but there will not be public tours of the ship.

Show Your Ride Car Show

After being postponed from late June, Winona Steamboat Days' Show Your Ride Car Show is on for this weekend starting at 8:30 a.m. on Third Street in Downtown Winona.

The event, made for those with a love for checking out classic cars or showing people their own, is the final event of this year's Steamboat Days celebrations.