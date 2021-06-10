 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's going on in Winona?: 1001 Arab Futures, Strawberry Fest
0 comments
alert

What's going on in Winona?: 1001 Arab Futures, Strawberry Fest

{{featured_button_text}}
Goings on logo

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:

1001 Arab Futures

An outdoor solo dance performance will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts. The performance, titled 1001 Arab Futures, is described by organizers as “a visual installation contemplating imaginative visions, past reckonings, embodied truths and other future potentials from the Arab diaspora.” The Cedar Tree Project is presenting the performance in partnership with the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts.

Strawberry Fest

The 30th annual Strawberry Fest, hosted by St. Martin’s Lutheran Church at 328 E. Broadway in Winona, is set to make its return Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. after a year’s hiatus. Meals — which include chicken, potato salad, baked beans and a Bloedow’s bun — will be available to purchase, along with strawberry desserts. Attendees can eat in Sinclair Park or take their food to go. To purchase the meals in advance, visit the St. Mary’s Lutheran Church office.

Other events

Community

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona June New Moon Women’s Circle 2021, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone in Fountain City Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park Author Event: Sue Berg, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks & Pieces Music & Movies: “Jurassic Park;” Sleeping Jesus/Sheep for Wheat, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Lake Park Bandshell Winona Symphony Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church

Live Music

The Swamp Kings, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau Ryan Francis & Ricky Weeth, 7 p.m. Friday at Hei & Low Tap Joe Tadie, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Blooming Grounds Coffee House Anderson Road Band, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau Pigtown Fling, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau Under Paris Skies, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:

1001 Arab Futures

An outdoor solo dance performance will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts.

The performance, titled 1001 Arab Futures, is described by organizers as “a visual installation contemplating imaginative visions, past reckonings, embodied truths and other future potentials from the Arab diaspora.”

The Cedar Tree Project is presenting the performance in partnership with the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts.

Strawberry Fest

The 30th annual Strawberry Fest, hosted by St. Martin’s Lutheran Church at 328 E. Broadway in Winona, is set to make its return Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. after a year’s hiatus.

Meals — which include chicken, potato salad, baked beans and a Bloedow’s bun — will be available to purchase, along with strawberry desserts.

Attendees can eat in Sinclair Park or take their food to go.

To purchase the meals in advance, visit the St. Mary’s Lutheran Church office.

Other events

Community

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona

June New Moon Women’s Circle 2021, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone in Fountain City

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park

Author Event: Sue Berg, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks & Pieces

Music & Movies: “Jurassic Park;” Sleeping Jesus/Sheep for Wheat, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Lake Park Bandshell

Winona Symphony Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church

Live Music

The Swamp Kings, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

Ryan Francis & Ricky Weeth, 7 p.m. Friday at Hei & Low Tap

Joe Tadie, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Anderson Road Band, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Pigtown Fling, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

Under Paris Skies, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

To have an event included, email rachel.mergen@lee.net with a description of the event by the end of Wednesday in the week you would like it published.

To have an event included, email rachel.mergen@lee.net with a description of the event by the end of Wednesday in the week you would like it published.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: La Crosse Center Director Art Fahey talks about hosting WIAA State Basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News