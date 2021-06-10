What's going on in Winona?: 1001 Arab Futures, Strawberry Fest

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:
Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:
1001 Arab Futures
An outdoor solo dance performance will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts.
The performance, titled 1001 Arab Futures, is described by organizers as “a visual installation contemplating imaginative visions, past reckonings, embodied truths and other future potentials from the Arab diaspora.”
The Cedar Tree Project is presenting the performance in partnership with the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts.
Strawberry Fest
The 30th annual Strawberry Fest, hosted by St. Martin’s Lutheran Church at 328 E. Broadway in Winona, is set to make its return Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. after a year’s hiatus.
Meals — which include chicken, potato salad, baked beans and a Bloedow’s bun — will be available to purchase, along with strawberry desserts.
Attendees can eat in Sinclair Park or take their food to go.
To purchase the meals in advance, visit the St. Mary’s Lutheran Church office.
Other events
Community
Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona
June New Moon Women’s Circle 2021, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone in Fountain City
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park
Author Event: Sue Berg, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks & Pieces
Music & Movies: “Jurassic Park;” Sleeping Jesus/Sheep for Wheat, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Lake Park Bandshell
Winona Symphony Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church
Live Music
The Swamp Kings, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Ryan Francis & Ricky Weeth, 7 p.m. Friday at Hei & Low Tap
Joe Tadie, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Anderson Road Band, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Pigtown Fling, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Under Paris Skies, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
To have an event included, email rachel.mergen@lee.net with a description of the event by the end of Wednesday in the week you would like it published.
