What's going on in Winona? 100 Miles of Christmas, Holiday Lighted Parade and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

100 Miles of Christmas

Communities on the Great River Road in Minnesota and Wisconsin will welcome visitors this weekend as they celebrate the holidays with different traditions and other events.

Cities like Winona, Red Wing, Wabasha, and more will participate, with opportunities filling a span of 9 a.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, including what events will be held, visit the 100 Miles of Christmas Facebook page.

Holiday Lighted Parade

The 20th annual Holiday Lighted Parade will be held in Goodview starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The parade will begin at 41st Avenue and Sixth Street and will head toward 44th Avenue and then to Elks Lodge #327.

There will be food, beverages, a bake sale and more at Elks Lodge #327.

For more information, visit the Goodview Days Facebook page.

Events

Weekend Starter Party, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing

Monthly Meet Up: Indoor Rock Climbing, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Winona State University

WinterFest, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at WSU

First Fridays with DJ Rhumpshaker, 9 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar

Indoor Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Recreation Center

Artisans’ Winter Wonderland, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Polish Cultural Institute and Museum

Gallery Walk & Talk with Dudley Edmondson, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Holidaze: Celebrating Many Cultures and Traditions, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Winona Arts Center

Dances from The Nutcracker, 2 to 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Saint Mary’s University's Page Theatre

Highway 61 Concert Series: A John Denver Christmas by Layne Yost, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre

The Nightmare Before Krampus w/ Fires of Denmark and Haakon Nelson, 9:30 p.m. Saturday at No Name Bar

Live Music

Friday

Milana Shira, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Luke Callen and the Band, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Uncle Brew & Pirate Charly, 7 to 10 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill

Shawn and Shelby, 8 to 11 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap

Saturday

Tim Dallman, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Luke Shields, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

RADDERDAZE w/ Low Rats, Black Widows, and East Side Robots, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Sunday

Kit Mayer, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

John Paulson Big Band, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Wellington’s Pub and Grill

