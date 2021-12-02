What's going on in Winona? 100 Miles of Christmas, Holiday Lighted Parade and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:
100 Miles of Christmas
Communities on the Great River Road in Minnesota and Wisconsin will welcome visitors this weekend as they celebrate the holidays with different traditions and other events.
Cities like Winona, Red Wing, Wabasha, and more will participate, with opportunities filling a span of 9 a.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, including what events will be held, visit the 100 Miles of Christmas Facebook page.
Holiday Lighted Parade
The 20th annual Holiday Lighted Parade will be held in Goodview starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The parade will begin at 41st Avenue and Sixth Street and will head toward 44th Avenue and then to Elks Lodge #327.
There will be food, beverages, a bake sale and more at Elks Lodge #327.
For more information, visit the Goodview Days Facebook page.
Events
Weekend Starter Party, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing
Monthly Meet Up: Indoor Rock Climbing, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Winona State University
WinterFest, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at WSU
First Fridays with DJ Rhumpshaker, 9 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar
Indoor Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Recreation Center
Artisans’ Winter Wonderland, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Polish Cultural Institute and Museum
Gallery Walk & Talk with Dudley Edmondson, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum
Holidaze: Celebrating Many Cultures and Traditions, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Winona Arts Center
Dances from The Nutcracker, 2 to 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Saint Mary’s University's Page Theatre
Highway 61 Concert Series: A John Denver Christmas by Layne Yost, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre
The Nightmare Before Krampus w/ Fires of Denmark and Haakon Nelson, 9:30 p.m. Saturday at No Name Bar
Live Music
Friday
Milana Shira, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Luke Callen and the Band, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Uncle Brew & Pirate Charly, 7 to 10 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill
Shawn and Shelby, 8 to 11 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap
Saturday
Tim Dallman, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Luke Shields, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
RADDERDAZE w/ Low Rats, Black Widows, and East Side Robots, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
Sunday
Kit Mayer, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
John Paulson Big Band, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Wellington’s Pub and Grill