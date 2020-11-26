What's a family's home life like during a pandemic?: Winona family steps up to help community

The traditions she and Gail know have changed to, with Thanksgiving and Christmas this year being key examples.

The duo won’t be traveling to see their family in Wisconsin or Arizona, as they usually do each year. Instead, the family will be uniting over Zoom meetings.

Jenna and Gail are keeping positive about this change.

“We are excited because we are relatively new to Winona,” said Jenna, who moved to the city in June 2019, “and this will be our first time being home and not traveling for both holidays.”

Jenna’s guided the way, Gail said, about what she wants to know and understand about the current pandemic. Jenna has asked a multitude of questions about what’s going on in the world, first about the illness itself and then what she can and cannot do anymore in her daily life.

“She’s frustrated by COVID,” Gail said about Jenna’s response. Jenna does let Gail know the emotions she’s feeling about the situation and what’s going through her mind by asking her many questions.

This semester, though, Jenna and Gail haven’t just stepped back and rode the wave of the pandemic. They’ve helped their community also, including by leading the way for a mask drive that the Jefferson Elementary School helped them with.