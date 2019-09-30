The Page Series brings leading Latino dance company Ballet Hispánico to Winona Oct. 1 through Oct. 4 for residency activities, culminating in a performance at the Page Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
Ballet Hispánico, founded by National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez, specializes in the performance of repertory that explores the diversity of Latino cultures and brings innovative ways of experiencing and sharing a cultural dialogue.
In Winona, Ballet Hispánico will perform three works from their Latina choreographers program:
• Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s Tiburones, her newest work, addresses the discrimination and stereotypes placed upon Latinx culture and the power the media has in portraying these themes by diminishing the voices of Latinx artists. Ochoa will deconstruct gender roles and identity to revitalize an authentic perspective of Puerto Rican icons appropriated within the entertainment industry.
• Tania Pérez-Salas’ Catorce Dieciséis, which draws inspiration from the number Pi to reflect on the circularity of our movement through life and is set to the music of Vivaldi and other Baroque composers.
• Michelle Manzanales’ Con Brazos Abiertos (With Open Arms), which explores with humility, nostalgia and humor, the iconic Mexican symbols that she was reluctant to embrace as a Mexican-American child growing up in Texas. The work features the spoken word work of Dominican-American poet Maria Billini.
Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro will give a pre-performance talk at 6:45 p.m. to discuss the evolution of the program, the need for more diversity and representation in the dance field, and what it means to be a Latinx dance company in today’s cultural landscape.
Thanks to grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board, the Xcel Energy Foundation and Arts Midwest, the Page Series will also offer activities with the company throughout the Winona community, including:
• Modern Dance Master Class for intermediate and advanced dancers who are in high school or older. The class includes an Afro-Cuban warm-up and the opportunity to learn a section of one of Ballet Hispánico’s pieces and will be held 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Memorial Hall, Winona State University. Advance registration is required at pagetheatre.org.
• Happy hour reception to welcome the company to Winona, hosted by the AmericInn Winona (303 Pelzer St.) from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.
• Movement workshop at the Winona Friendship Center for all ability levels. Modified movement, including participation from a chair, will be offered. The event is 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. Please call 507-457-5212 to register.
• A Page in History talk with Eduardo Vilaro on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 12:05 p.m. at the Winona County Historical Society.
• Unlocking Creativity, a professional development workshop led by Vilaro for nonprofit organization staff and board members, business professionals, and community leaders, on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Valéncia Arts Center. Registration is required at pagetheatre.org.
• Ballet Master Class for fast intermediate and advanced dancers ages 12 and older at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Valéncia Arts Center. To register, visit pagetheatre.org.
•Latin Social Dance Lesson and Community Dance, free and open to community members of all ages and abilities from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Valéncia Arts Center.
In addition, the company will conduct workshops for Bluffview Montessori, Home and Community Options, and Project FINE.
To learn more about residency activities, visit pagetheatre.org/project/ballet-hispanico-residency. Performance tickets can be ordered online at pagetheatre.org, or by calling the Saint Mary’s Performance Center box office at 507-457-1715 (noon to 6 p.m., weekdays).
