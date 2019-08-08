A guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
End of Summer Block Party
The Winona Public Library is marking the upcoming conclusion of this summer’s reading program and Winona Area Public Schools Lunch Bus located at the library with an End of Summer Block Party Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Attendees, both adults and children, will be able to enjoy a free hot dog lunch and Culver’s custard, along with a visit from Culver’s Scoopie and music from The River-101.1 FM, during the event. One free book will also be available for each child.
A water balloon toss is set for noon, with a limbo contest after at 12:30 p.m.
No registration is needed, and the event is free to the public.
MMAM Second Saturday
The Mighty Mississippi is the theme of the Minnesota Marine Art Museum’s August Second Saturday event, set to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The MMAM Highlights tour, a 30-minute experience that will introduce attendees to the museum’s permanent collections, will be offered at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Additionally, to stay with the theme of the Mighty Mississippi, boat tours on the Winona Tour Boat are set to take off at 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and noon. Each trip will last for 30 to 45 minutes. If interested, attendees need to signup on Saturday during the event.
Fish printing, inspired by Gyotaku, and painting rocks will be art activities available throughout the day for all ages.
The Bell House Band and John Paulson Jazz Duo will perform live music.
Admission for MMAM members and children ages 4 and younger is free. Otherwise, admission is $1.
Other events
Opening Reception for Judy Grasamke, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jovy Rockey Studio + Gallery, downtown.
Outdoor Movie Night: “Dirty Dancing,” 8:30 to 11 p.m. Friday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park.
Garden Forum: All About Herbs, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Windom Park Gazebo.
Taproom Yoga, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Island City Brewing Co.
Author Event: Kathryn Sullivan, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks & Pieces.
Program: The Art of Fine Furniture, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Winona County History Center.
Organ Recital: John Mulyck, 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday at First Congregational Church, 161 W. Sixth St.
Live music
Friday
John Paulson Jazz Trio, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Wilki, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Under Paris Skies, 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant.
Wing Dam Jammers, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House.
Teague Alexy, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel.
Saturday
Root River Jam, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Greentop with Wyatt Moran, 5 to 8 p.m. at Treedome, 164 E. Third St.
Alluvion, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Patina, 6 to 9 p.m. at Whalen’s at Westfield.
The Shufflin’ Duprees, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel.
Ilika Ward, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Co.
Sunday
Deep Track, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
The Voice of the River, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.