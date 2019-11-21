Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
WSU Theatre: "The Wolves"
Telling the story of a girls soccer team, “The Wolves” is set to entertain attendees starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Winona State University’s Performing Arts Center.
The high school athletes learn to face typical teenage struggles while also facing tragedy together during the performance.
The performance is presented by WSU’s Department of Theater and Dance.
For tickets, visit wsuartstickets.universitytickets.com.
Winona Art Walk and Tour
Take an opportunity to embrace the local arts community from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Winona during the Winona Art Walk and Tour.
The event, which is a River Arts Alliance project, enables participates to enjoy different forms of art, such as painting, pottery, photography, jewelry making and more.
Locations on the Winona Art Walk and Tour are Schumaker Pottery, located at 676 W. Fifth St.; Gallery for a Day, located at Wesley Methodist Church, 114 West Broadway; Handmade Neighborhood, located at the Winona County History Center, 160 Johnson St.; Yarnology, 65 E. Third St.; Jovey Rockey Jewelry, 78 E. Third St.; Pieces of the Past, 79 E. Second St.; Island City Clayspace, 275 E. Third St.; Tuggle Studio, 22183 East Burns Valley Road; and Mississippi Mornings Creative Studio, 40341 LaMoille Drive.
To learn more, visit riverartsalliance.org/WAW2019.
Other Events
Winona Film Society: “Styx,” 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center
The Big Bub's Comedy Show presents Tony Deyo, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday at Bub’s Brewing Company, Lower Level
Indoor Winter Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East End Recreation Center
Live Music
Friday
Bradford Loomis, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Paul Vance, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Swing Inc., 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant
Wilki, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
D’Sievers, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Raizin Kain, 9 p.m. at Black Horse Bar & Grill
The Bad Man & Rlgdppl, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar
Saturday
Jeani and the Dreamers, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Steve Szydel, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Charlie Parr Release Show, 8:30 p.m. at No Name Bar
The Heaping Spoonfuls, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Broken World Records
Sunday
James Grant, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
