Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Winter Solstice Observance: Sunrise Gathering
Take a chance to peacefully enjoy the Winter Solstice sunrise Saturday from 7:30 to 8 a.m. at Kinstone in Fountain City.
The story of the Chair Stones will be shared during the observance, along with how the Chair Stones are connected to the Kinstone family.
After the observance, coffee, tea and hot cocoa will be available.
The event is expected to be held outdoors at the center of the Great Stone Circle, but if the weather is unpleasant, the observance may be held inside Kinstone’s Education Center.
Attendees should meet about 10 minutes early at the Education Center.
No registration is needed. The observance is free to attend.
Kinstone is located at S3439 Cole Bluff Lane in Fountain City.
For more information, visit https://www.kinstonecircle.com/event/winter-solstice-sunrise-observance-2019/.
Heart Strings Harp Circle Concert
Enjoy music this Sunday during the Heart Strings Harp Circle Concert at the Wesley United Methodist Church from 2 to 3 p.m.
Wesley United Methodist Church’s “Gathering Place” and the Charles Wesley Center for Sacred Music and Arts will receive the proceeds from the concert.
The Wesley United Methodist Church is at 114 W. Broadway St., Winona.
Other Events
Winona Indoor Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East End Recreation Center
Pedal for the People Community Bike Ride, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park to ZaZa’s Pub & Pizzeria
Ugly Sweater Party & Live Music: The Dweebs, 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Black Horse Bar & Grill
Live Music
Friday
Chris Rude, 4:15 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Benjamin Scully, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Stephen Fleet, 6 to 8 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
CD Release with Wilki Music, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Bus Boys, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei & Low Tap
Stormtroopers Holiday Special, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar
Saturday
Under Paris Skies, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Right Side Up, 6 to 9 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club
Miss Myra Duo, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
The Ex-Bombers, 8 to 11 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Driftless All Star Holiday Show, 8 to 11 p.m. at Masonic Theatre, 255 Main St.
Mudkat, 8 p.m. to midnight at Hei & Low Tap
Two Many Banjos, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at The Bar in Goodview
GGOOLLDD with Seasaw, 9:30 p.m. to midnight at No Name Bar
Sunday
Christmas Music with Doug Mahlum, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Doug Boodle, 3 to 5 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
