{{featured_button_text}}

Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:

Winter Solstice Observance: Sunrise Gathering

Take a chance to peacefully enjoy the Winter Solstice sunrise Saturday from 7:30 to 8 a.m. at Kinstone in Fountain City.

The story of the Chair Stones will be shared during the observance, along with how the Chair Stones are connected to the Kinstone family.

After the observance, coffee, tea and hot cocoa will be available.

The event is expected to be held outdoors at the center of the Great Stone Circle, but if the weather is unpleasant, the observance may be held inside Kinstone’s Education Center.

Attendees should meet about 10 minutes early at the Education Center.

No registration is needed. The observance is free to attend.

Kinstone is located at S3439 Cole Bluff Lane in Fountain City.

For more information, visit https://www.kinstonecircle.com/event/winter-solstice-sunrise-observance-2019/.

Heart Strings Harp Circle Concert

Enjoy music this Sunday during the Heart Strings Harp Circle Concert at the Wesley United Methodist Church from 2 to 3 p.m.

Wesley United Methodist Church’s “Gathering Place” and the Charles Wesley Center for Sacred Music and Arts will receive the proceeds from the concert.

The Wesley United Methodist Church is at 114 W. Broadway St., Winona.

Other Events

Winona Indoor Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East End Recreation Center

Pedal for the People Community Bike Ride, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park to ZaZa’s Pub & Pizzeria

Ugly Sweater Party & Live Music: The Dweebs, 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Black Horse Bar & Grill

Live Music

Friday

Chris Rude, 4:15 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Benjamin Scully, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café

Stephen Fleet, 6 to 8 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

CD Release with Wilki Music, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Bus Boys, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei & Low Tap

Stormtroopers Holiday Special, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar

Saturday

Under Paris Skies, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Right Side Up, 6 to 9 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club

Miss Myra Duo, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

The Ex-Bombers, 8 to 11 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Driftless All Star Holiday Show, 8 to 11 p.m. at Masonic Theatre, 255 Main St.

Mudkat, 8 p.m. to midnight at Hei & Low Tap

Two Many Banjos, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at The Bar in Goodview

GGOOLLDD with Seasaw, 9:30 p.m. to midnight at No Name Bar

Sunday

Christmas Music with Doug Mahlum, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Doug Boodle, 3 to 5 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.