Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Winona Oscar Shorts Pop-Up Cinema
Visitors to Public Launch will have the opportunity to enjoy and vote on short films from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 4 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday during Winona Oscar Shorts Pop-Up Cinema.
Two Oscar-nominated shorts will be shown from three categories. Visitors will fill out ballots after each showing to see which shorts are named the favorites of the crowd. Animated shorts will be shown at 5 p.m. Friday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Documentary shorts will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday. Live action shorts will be shown at 7:15 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.
The showings are possible thanks to a partnership between Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse, Treedome and Public Launch.
Admission is $8 for each showing, with $2 of that cost being donated to Public Launch. Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time or in cash that day.
For more information about the showing and where to buy tickets, visit the event’s Facebook page “Winona Oscar Shorts Pop-Up Cinema.”
Free Ink Day: Valentine’s WorkshopAll ages will have the opportunity to make monotype valentines from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Winona Arts Center’s print studio RiverBed Press. Prior experience is not required to learn about and try the monotype printmaking technique. A valentine will likely take about 30 minutes to make.
All children younger than 15 must have an adult with them.
The center and print studio is located at 228 E. Fifth St., Winona.
For more information, call Dirk Nelson at 651-385-5969.
Other Events
Winona Film Society: “Complicity,” 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center
Theatre: “Can’t Dance,” 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Historic Masonic Theatre
Indoor Winter Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East End Recreation Center
You have free articles remaining.
Craft and Vendor Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Winona Mall
Page Series: The Okee Dokee Brothers, 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Saint Mary’s University’s Page Theatre
RCCW: Body Slams & Metal Jams 2, 7 p.m. Saturday at Black Horse Bar and Grill
RaDdErDaZe with Loons in the Attic and Fugnacious, 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday at No Name Bar
Live Music Friday
Julie Bodendein, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Andrew D. Huber, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Magpie Revival, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Chris Holm, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Matt Browne, 8 to 11 p.m. at Tavern 129
Afflatus, Swashbuckler, Jacob Mahon and the Salty Dogs, 9 p.m. to midnight at No Name Bar
Saturday
Sampson and Son, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Keith Curtis, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Wurk and The Civil Engineers, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.