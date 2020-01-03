Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Fifth annual Free-4-All
Take a chance and try something new from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday during the fifth annual Free-4-All at the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts.
There will be eight free opportunities for the whole family to enjoy and practice dancing and other movement-based activities.
Different classes available for a free session include: ballet, creative movement, barre, intro to contemporary dance and more.
Any participants who register for winter session dance or theater classes during the event will receive $10 off the registration cost.
The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts is at 1164 W. Howard St., Winona.
For more information, visit mca.smumn.edu/2019/11/11/5th-annual-free-4-all/.
'Once Upon a Dog Man' family event
Fan of the graphic novels “Dog Man” by Dav Pilkey?
The Winona Public Library will hold a gathering focused on the novels from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
“Once Upon a Dog Man” family event will include activities, crafts and more.
For more information about the event and future ones at the library, visit winona.lib.mn.us.
Other events
Indoor Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East End Recreation Center
RaDdErDaZe: Why Not, Local Sports, Tabby, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at No Name Bar
Live music
Friday
Wilki, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Stephen Fleet, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Dan Israel, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Saturday
Sampson and Son, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Stephen Fleet, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Sunday
Right Side Up, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Steve Jacob: Winona County District 3 commissioner
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"In 2019 it was very gratifying to see the Winona County building consolidation come together. This consolidation is saving the taxpayer real money while putting valuable property back on the tax roles. It is not very often that the citizenry sees government actually physically shrink in size. In the last ten years Winona County has reduced the number of government employees from 350 employees down to 290 and has now sold the old government center building. The very capable staff at Winona County is still providing all of services people have come to expect from local county government at our County Office building one stop shop and are doing it far more efficiently than 10 years ago."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"People have made it clear that they would like to see our local government work together every chance we can. Division and controversy seem to get swift media coverage, but unanimous votes on the county board get very little coverage. Fact of the matter is, the majority of the votes taken by the Winona Count Board are unanimous votes. Even with respectful members on our county board there are some issues that we will have to be on the opposite sides of. Rest assured that once a controversial vote is behind us, we will surely work together on the very next vote and put our differences behind us to get the best outcome for the citizens of our county."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"In 2020, I resolve to eat more bacon and cheese!"
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"Continue to be accessible and continue my mission to stop the expansion of government."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"Between townships and city halls there are 16 precincts in the district that I represent. Each year I make it to at least one meeting of every city hall and township. These meetings are a great place to connect locally. My philosophy is that it is my job to bring grass roots government up the chain and hold big government accountable to those local cities and townships rather than expecting that big government will govern those below them."
Paul Schollmeier: Winona city council member
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"Visiting with ambassadors from our sister cities in Japan and Poland; The first theatrical performance in the masonic using the refurbished drops; council decisions regarding the continued investments in the Masonic and Friendship Center; the start of the Flyway Trail connector route; (and) the upgrade to the Huff street highway 61 intersection"
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"Road projects struggled to be completed as planned or were postponed because of a lack of contractors and our ever impactful weather."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"Yes, let's get on with our road projects. Make a relocation construction decision for the Friendship Center."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"Try to keep a watchful eye on our development projects and to stay informed about ongoing and future developments planned for our community."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I will continue to post events and city news on my council member social media as well as always respond to constituents who are willing to reach out to me via phone. I enjoy conversations with city residents even when they disagree with my positions. People can look forward to my re-election campaign in the second half of 2020. I hope our constituents can be proud and grateful to live in a dynamic 21st century community despite the divisions of our electeds at the national level."
Jim Schul: Winona Area Public Schools board member
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"My favorite moment was this spring when I found out I was going to be on the WAPS school board."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"I expected most of what I experience on the school board. However, I learned that I enjoy serving on the board. I sought to serve out of a sense of duty and civic responsibility - not personal enjoyment. But I genuinely am enjoying my time as a board member."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I want to eat healthier."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"My goals for 2020 are to approach the position with peace, hope, and wisdom."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I will continue to have a high profile in the school buildings. I want to be more active in attending WAPS’ extra-curricular events. Any other ways I connect to the larger community will likely be emergent. I like meeting with community members - they give me more resolve to be the kind of school board member that WAPS needs."
Nancy Denzer: Winona Area Public Schools board chair
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"It was an honor to be elected as an at-large school board member in November 2018 which actually began in January of 2019. I have really enjoyed working with school district staff to understand more about WAPS and how we can move forward. A favorite moment of 2019 for me was talking with Dr. Freiheit on the phone when we offered her the superintendent position. Getting to know each member of the school board and understanding each person's perspective I believe helps us in addressing issues in a respectful and responsible manner."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"Everyone's perspective matters and words matter. My goal continues to be honoring each person I come in contact with in a way that appreciates and values what is being shared with me."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"Continue growing as a school board member. Continue listening and holding myself accountable for the trust that has been given me by members of the community."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"Serving the community and being a good steward of the school district. Work with Superintendent Freiheit to meet her goals."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I would like to work toward having a collaborative meeting with city council, county commissioners and the school board. I plan to continue striving to collaborate with the post secondary institutions we are so fortunate to have in Winona. Be present at school and community events."
Steve Schild: Winona Area Public Schools board member
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"In my school-board role, my favorite moments included seeing students flourishing in our AVID program and watching the progress of referendum-funded work on WAPS buildings. Thanks to those students for their diligence and to the community for funding the referendum.
"Professionally, my best moments came in the classroom at Saint Mary’s University, where students are serious about their education and unfailingly kind to me.
"Personally, my wife Margaret’s retirement from her work as WAPS Community Education director gave me occasion to reflect on the good she’s done for the community over the last 35 years, including her time as senior-center director. I have great respect for her intelligence, integrity and courage."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"I was reminded that the best long-term decisions aren’t always the most popular ones in the present and that, sadly, good people are often treated very poorly."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I’ve never been big on new year’s resolutions. I prefer trying to make the right decisions as I live day to day."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"I believe improving academic achievement should be the school board’s main goal, and I want to be part of that effort."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I don’t have any specific plans in that vein, but I’d like to continue to be accessible. I also urge everyone to be involved in the life of the community they’re part of--it's a responsibility of citizenship."
Terry Klonecki - President of Winona Sign and Design
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"Completing The Rock and Roll Las Vegas half Marathon with my Daughter had many rewarding elements. Taking part in the hiring of our New Winona Area Chamber of Commerce President. This Experience taught me a lot about the needs of the community and how we need to fill them to be a better community."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"Never say never and always expect the unexpected, 2019 threw a lot of changes at me, I had to learn to just go with them as they happened. I believe this made me stronger going into 2020 and that some changes no matter how difficult may turn out to be the best thing for you."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"1. Take more me time, it will make me better as a leader at work and family
"2. Be able to run a full 5k without stopping to walk."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"To help others become more confident and stronger in their positions. To create a culture of learning and growing so we can all grow together."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I plan to stay involved in Winona through Rotary, Chamber and other community organizations and clubs. As a company I hope to have a larger presence in Winona this year, as a community member I hope I am giving more than I’m taking and that I am someone others can look up to and come to when needed."
Pat Bowlin: Winona Area Catholic Schools principal
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"Without a doubt it was the weddings of my daughters Danielle and Lauren. To walk your daughter down the aisle is an incredible feeling for a father. So many memories come flashing back to you and it seems surreal because you remember your daughters as your little girls and now they're getting married. My mom who was battling cancer was able to attend both weddings here in Winona, when she was first diagnosed with cancer in April we didn't think she would attend either. What a great blessing!"
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"My mother fought cancer for 5 months before passing on to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in September. We shared some great conversations, but just being in her presence in silence was incredibly powerful. With my 3 brothers and dad often present during those 5 months, it was as if we were transported back in time to the 70's. It crystalized what I have always believed, it's about faith and family. That is the message I plan on bringing forward not only in 2020 but throughout the rest of my life."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I generally don't make resolutions because I tend not to follow through on them. For our country, I do hope that civility will return to our political climate and that people can disagree with one another without demonizing those who think differently."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"As the principal of WACS I want to help every student find their "element" the place where their passions and skill set intersects. I want all of our students to experience a culture of kindness and to be active participants in creating it."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"In my position I have the opportunity to bring families together to support one another in many different areas. I want to be someone who helps families in their spiritual, social and emotional lives. I believe parenting is more challenging than ever today, our children are growing up too fast and parents need to be ever present in their children's lives but also allow them to make mistakes and learn. It is a delicate balance. I hope to be a resource for our parents in their most important job of being a mom or dad. I was blessed with great parents and that is my desire for all children."
Malia Fox: Winona Friendship Center director
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"My favorite moments of 2019 would be watching our nationally accredited senior center continue to raise the bar in programming. From dementia friendly info sessions to the community to our Masters in Aging film documentary series produced by our members."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"Patience is a virtue. Stick to it, when the time is right “it” all falls into place."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"Nope. Every day is a resolution to put yesterday behind and cease the moment to do better."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"Definitely to continue working towards an intergenerational facility for our residents to be served through the Park Recreation department as a true community of people."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"Things don’t stay stagnant at the Friendship Center. Always new members, always new interests. We rely on our community to help us find the right presenters, instructors, venues. We continually reach out to the community for their expertise."
Gene Pelowski: Minnesota House of Representatives member
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"The Winona MINNESOTA House of Representatives MiniSession of October 2-4, 2019. It was the first MiniSession in 22 years and the 2nd Winona MiniSession in 30 years."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"The Winona MiniSession demonstrated that legislators can work together in a bipartisan fashion while listening to area residents’ concerns over a vast array of issues."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"To begin to implement the concerns presented during the Winona MiniSession in the 2020 Legislative."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"To continue to plan future MINNESOTA House of Representatives MiniSessions in other areas of Minnesota based on the success of the Winona MiniSession of October 2-4, 2019."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"Using the issues presented by area residents to the Minnesota House of Representatives during the Winona MiniSession in the 2020 Legislative Session and connecting again with those individuals as the issues are developed."
Mark Peterson: Winona mayor
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"Retiring from the Winona County Historical Society after 36 years.
"The Completion of the historic Interstate Bridge.
"Watching the progress on the Main Square Development and other projects in the downtown."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"It’s not really the work you do that is important but the people you do it with."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I don’t do New Year’s resolutions."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"To continue to work with the council and city staff to make Winona even better.
"To travel to our Sister City in Poland in May (Will be the first visit by a Winona mayor).
"To continue to balance the job of mayor with my new found freedom of retirement and desire to travel."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I look forward to the construction of the new Fastenal office building starting in the Spring, hopefully the start of a new hotel at 60 Main St., additional work done in Levee Park, a new Senior Friendship Center, and further development of the Masonic building among many other projects happening in Winona."
Josh DeLaRosa: Winona Daily News reporter
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"Graduating college is an obvious answer, as well getting hired here at Winona Daily News."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"Life is cyclical—full of ups and downs. Just because you’re going through a negative period, that doesn’t mean you will never experience a positive one again."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I’d like to read 20 to 25 books. Working full-time might make that hard, but I’m up for the challenge."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"Continue to grow and learn until everything feels like it is second nature."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I’ve been making it a personal goal to get out more and just talk to people. With this job, that makes it all a little easier."
Michael Hanratty: Winona Area Public Schools board member
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"Attending the graduation ceremonies for the Winona Senior High and ALC in June. I was happy to be a part of celebrating the accomplishments of our graduating students."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"There is no simple answer to closing the achievement gaps. In every budgetary decision that is made, equity needs to be part of the decision process."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"To focus on finding a compromise when there are differing viewpoints."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"To continue to learn and advocate for public education."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I will continue to devote my time and experience to WAPS and the Winona Community to make Winona Area Public Schools the top choice for a quality education in our region."
Scott Schomberg: St. Matthew’s Lutheran School principal
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"1. Being part of the leadership team at St. Matthew's as our school added a 5-day Pre-K classroom in addition to our 2-day and 3-day Pre-K classroom.
"2. Seeing the start-up of a childcare program that offers before and after school care along with child care on days which school is not in session.
"3. Teaming with St. John's Lewiston to raise more than $4500 for the American Heart Association."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"The success of our school for the future depends on how well we continue to listen and strive to meet the needs of families in our community."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"One goal for the coming year is to help our leadership team develop additional ways that promote and make people more aware of St. Matthew's Lutheran School."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"My personal goals include to grow professionally, do all I can to continue to promote St. Matthew's, and help to keep its learning standards at a high level."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"We hope to continue to connect with Winona by publicizing news and pictures of what is happening at our school, having students go caroling in nursing homes, inviting the general public to activities such as an Easter egg hunt, Trunk or Treat, participate in the Goodview Days parade, musical performance, silent auction, and a free rummage sale to name a few."
Annette Freiheit: Winona Area Public Schools superintendent
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"Being selected to be the superintendent for WAPS, moving to Winona, and meeting so many great people at the open house the school board held to introduce me to Winona."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"There are a lot of wonderful people in Winona who are committed to supporting our students, families and community and when we work together and support each other great things happen for our community."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"Yes. Strive for balance in work and life and improve my health and fitness."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"Continue to grow my leadership skills and support continuous improvement for WAPS."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I will continue to be a part of community groups and committees and attend community events."
Christie Ransom: Winona Area Chamber of Commerce CEO/president
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"I have been very blessed and 2019 was a year filled with many amazing moments. Some of my favorites included watching my oldest son graduate from College, dropping my middle son off at college for his Freshman year, and accepting the position here in Winona. I have met some amazing people and had some fun adventures. All of the things that make life sweet."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"I believe that we are learning and growing every day. One thing that I got to dive deeper into with some amazing personal coaching, are my strengths. That is knowledge I have been able to use already and am understanding that I will definitely use long into the future."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I don’t typically do resolutions, however this year I want to focus on being present more. I want to take time for me when I need it and I want to learn to slow down when life gets hectic."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"My goals for 2020 include so many things. Topping the list include helping to bring the Board’s strategic goals to fruition! This includes re-branding and fresh mission, vision and values. I look forward to a fresh new Young Professionals program, a freshening up of our Leadership program, and working hard to bring a greater value and ROI for our business partners."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I love the community and look forward to getting more involved with the communities I serve. My goal is to be a visible member of the Winona Area and I look forward to working with many different individuals to get things accomplished!"
Scott Olson: Winona State University president
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"On a professional level, my favorite moments came from things that WSU students achieved. The success rate of WSU students again beat the success rate of all other Minnesota State colleges and universities, and presented the highest “value added” of all major private and public institutions in Minnesota according to U.S. News and World Report. Our students again won the statewide “Ballot Bowl” by registering the most students to vote. That truly exemplifies what we represent as a university. Folks are still talking about how our Concert Choir beautifully inspired and edified the dedication of the Education Village. I had a chance to make my stage debut – sort of – in WSU’s fall musical theatre production, “Little Shop of Horrors.” WSU athletics is uniformly fun, and our softball and volleyball teams in particular had thrilling seasons. It was a blast to cheer for the Warriors at the Mineral Water Bowl. As reported in the Winona Daily News, one of the WSU students who testified in front of the Higher Education Committee during the Winona Mini-Session was recently appointed by Governor Walz to the Minnesota State Board of Trustees. That’s the first time in a long time that WSU will be so well-represented statewide. The list is much longer than that. So, students will always amaze and astound, which is what makes this such a great job!
"On a personal level, it was gratifying to see my older daughter Katherine finish writing her first novel and my younger daughter Lucie have professional success that gave her an opportunity to move to London. And my wife Kelley and I celebrated being married for a third of a century!"
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"I was reminded again that inclusion leads to wiser decisions and better outcomes."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I don’t have any resolutions that particularly start any new year. I believe in Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) – both personally and professionally – so I’m always trying to reflect on what went well and what didn’t go well in “real time” and make the necessary adjustments. The CQI idea is to make changes when and where they are warranted rather than waiting for a date on the calendar. In my experience, January 2 isn’t all that different from December 30. Believe me: I exhibit lots of room for improvement, and the people around me have exhibited great patience with my shortcomings, so it’s a good thing that I don’t delay when trying to get better!"
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"The big goal -- not just for 2020 but for the decade ahead -- is to close the gaps in educational attainment at WSU. Our data suggest that there are gaps at WSU in persistence rates and graduation rates based on a student’s race, socio-economic status, and whether they are the first in their family to go to college. These gaps are not unique to WSU, but I think WSU is well-positioned to close or eliminate these gaps because we have such high rates of student success. I am a believer in the American Dream, so I believe being successful at WSU should not depend on these factors, but rather on how hard a student works. Closing these gaps will be a gratifying mountain for WSU to climb and a satisfying orienteering expedition to lead. I look forward to planting a flag at the summit when we get there."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"During 2019, I had the pleasure of co-Chairing the Mini-Session Planning Committee with Rep. Pelowski, which was one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done, and which will have lingering positive effects in the upcoming legislative session. WSU and Winona earned many friends in St. Paul thanks to that Mini-Session! At the end of 2019, I rotated off the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, so I am open to new suggestions! I will really miss serving on that Board, because I served on the search committee that led to the hiring of our new Chamber President, and I won’t have as many opportunities to celebrate her success. I’ll continue to serve on the WAIDA Board and as a member of Rotary, which are great ways to connect with greater Winona. I’m part of the local group that’s planning Winona’s Kashubian Culture Festival for Fall 2020. I serve in some statewide roles, too, and use them as a platform to promote Greater Winona. Examples of that include as my role as an officer on the Minnesota and Iowa Campus Compact Board of Directors and on the Executive Committee of the Minnesota State Leadership Council. My wife Kelley is very active locally, too. She is a member of PEO, Ruskin, and Kiwanis among other things. She just rotated off the Winona Community Foundation Board and onto the Great River Shakespeare Festival Board. We love Winona and we are “all in” for its future in 2020 and beyond!"
Emily Cassellius:Goodview Elementary and ALC principal
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"2019 was full of so many wonderful moments shared with my family and friends. Highlights were traveling with my husband and kids, cheering for my kids and husband from the sidelines of many basketball, soccer, and football games, and another fantastic Winhawk football season was a big moment for me as a coach wife and as a mom. Beginning my second year as principal at Goodview Elementary and the Winona Area Learning Center has been exciting. I get to work alongside a group of incredible educators everyday who are dedicated to creating a kind, caring, and positive school environment for all students."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"2019 reminded me how quickly time passes. Each day truly is a gift and should be lived with purpose. Find the joy in each day and keep smiling!"
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I don't have specific new year's resolutions, but I certainly have a focus to grow and become a stronger version of myself."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"As a principal, my goal is to make sure that students and staff are excited to walk into our buildings everyday. I want to be sure staff feel supported, all families feel welcome, and every student feels cared for and is learning. I will do this by connecting with, and listening to, students, families, and staff so I know and understand their needs."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"As a principal, I am always looking for opportunities for students at the WALC to connect with businesses and resources in our community. I am looking forward to partnering with those we already do and I am hoping to connect with new people so we can provide even more opportunities and supports for our students. At Goodview Elementary, I am looking forward to providing opportunities for our families and the community to come into our school and see the great things happening there. Our staff has great ideas for different family engagement events. I'm excited to grow relationships with community partners to provide authentic learning opportunities and experiences for our students.
"As a community member, I look forward to enjoying the many events Winona offers throughout the year. We are lucky to live in such a beautiful area with endless opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and an active community that provides all sorts of entertainment and opportunities throughout the year."
Chris Meyer: Winona County first district commissioner
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"1. Our Health and Human Services Department has worked magic with state systems to increase our reimbursement and maintain our services. It was a delight to see their finance report in the positive this past November for the first time in years!
"2. There were not many dry eyes (including mine) at the recent Treatment Court graduation ceremony as we heard about the adversity and success of participants. The folks in our court and sheriff’s department are running model jail diversion programs, such as the treatment court, that are not just helping participants to a better life, but saving money at the same time."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"This is my first year as county commissioner and though I was somewhat “wonky” to begin with, it’s the complexity of the main county functions, such as Health and Human Services or our criminal justice system that I learned the most about. I have a great admiration and respect for our county staff. The work they do is critical for not just the county but the whole region and especially for our most vulnerable residents."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"1. I’ve attended several negotiation and conflict resolution trainings this past year and look forward to ways that the county board might communicate better and find common ground.
"2. I want to find ways to help our farmers, especially the small dairy farmers, hard hit by recent bad weather and trade issues."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"1. The first is to better advocate for full funding of the social service programs we administer on behalf of the state. Even though the county program aid from the state was increased, the overall state funding for health and human services decreased. For over a decade we have scrimped everywhere we could to try and maintain our services and kept our county share of property taxes minimized. As a result, we have some of the lowest per-capita property tax rates in the state, with only 2 out of 87 counties having a lower rate.
"2. I’d like the county to provide a bit more economic development support and will continue to push for efforts in that direction. Our county EDA has a revolving loan fund, and we currently have available money.
"3. I want to move forward with replacing the jail."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"We are experiencing a workforce shortage in the county and SE Minnesota in general. Affordable housing, transportation, and child care are some top issues. I want to attract new residents to the area and also help folks on the sidelines get what they need to enter the workforce. There is an upcoming Childcare Townhall on the evening of Jan 7th at Tandeski Center I’d encourage folks to attend. Immigration is critical to our economy. For those who haven’t attended one of Project Fine’s Welcoming Table events check out the coming year’s schedule on their website. It’s a chance to share a meal with someone from a different culture and get to know your neighbors."
Erik Sievers:Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center executive director
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"I began my role as Executive Director at Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center in March of this year. There are a lot of memories in this short amount of time and a few stand out.
"First is the excitement and feeling of gratitude in meeting and connecting with the employees at HVMHC. Our agency has several all agency gatherings throughout the year and I remember the first one I attended shortly after I arrived and how grateful I was, and continue to feel today, to be a part of such an agency whose mission is to provide exceptional, responsive, and consumer focused behavioral health services.
"Earlier this year we had a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Winona Area Chamber as we integrated earlier this year the majority of our Winona staff into our new location at 420 East Sarnia Street. It was a great event that included community members and partners, clients, Board Members, and staff from HVMHC.
"Our agency had several opportunities to connect with our MN State Legislators and included a tour of one of our Board and Lodge Homes and our Drop in Center with Senator Jeremy Miller and also touring Hiawatha Bluffs Living and speaking with our State Legislators about housing during the Mini Legislative Session in Winona. During each of those events, it was the stories from clients in those facilities that I remember the most. Stories of stability in their lives now that they have housing and supportive services in place.
"Additionally, I have enjoyed listening to stories of those who come to our Drop in Center about how the space has given them a place to go and how they now have friends and feel connected to others.
"Overall, some of my favorite memories in 2019 include meeting all the great people at HVMHC, celebrating our new home in Winona at 420 East Sarnia, sharing stories with our State Legislators and hearing from those we are here to serve."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"I learned some important things that I think I knew, but this year has reinforced them. First, we are not meant to do this work, the work of helping others, alone. We are meant to partner with others and through partnerships, we will accomplish great things for more than we ever could do alone. I also was reminded throughout the year that we need to listen to people when trying to figure out what needs to be done. Too often, those in leadership roles make decisions that greatly impact others whether it be those we’re here to serve or our employees. I learn so much from the employees at HVMHC as well as from clients every day."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"To continue to create a culture of inclusiveness, respect and trust throughout Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center and the community. Also, I am looking forward to expanding the growth of the agency through ongoing and future partnership with others in the community."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"A big goal for me going forward is to continue to be open to feedback, suggestions, and possible solutions from others as we as an agency move forward together with others. Additionally I look forward to being more data informed to help guide our agencies path going forward. Finally, I hope to establish new, not yet developed partnerships with others in the agency who have the goal of improving the health of others in the community. Overall, I hope to make HMVHC a better place than it was in 2019 as I believe as we continuously improve and get better, so will the health and well-being of the community."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"In 2019, we began new partnerships with others in the community and the hope is that these new relationships will grow. New initiatives and partnerships are yet to be realized, but we very much want to be a part of those designed to reduce barriers to optimal health and develop protective factors that improve the health of others. We will continue to be focused on our mission of delivering exceptional, responsive, consumer focused behavioral health services with integrity, respect, and compassion."
Dawn Lueck: Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School principal
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"Personally, my favorite moment was seeing my son, Captain William Lueck, after his return from his army tour in Afghanistan. I also enjoyed family time, traveling, and finishing the New York City Marathon.
"Professionally: I enjoyed our family engagement events. We had a wonderful turnout in the spring for our STEM and Spring Sing. We had one this fall where we focused on our new math series and then we brought in mindfulness with Trish Johnson and a screen time talk with Katy Smith. We also had a wonderful turnout for our Family Breakfast. It is so awesome to meet our families and have them connected to what we do on a daily basis, as they are important partners in our students' learning.
"Our new superintendent, Dr. Annette Freheit, is bringing lots of positive energy into the District, and we are moving forward in a positive way. I always love beginning a school year, and this year we kicked off a superhero theme at WK, which has been fun. Kristi Conway, our WK 2nd grade teacher, was recognized as the WEA Teacher of the Year."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"I completed a 200 hour yoga teacher training at Muddy Waters Yoga Studio. I learned so many things about the eight limbs of yoga that I try to incorporate into my daily work and living. I am also trying to share the benefits of yoga with others, including my staff and students. I hope to do more of that in 2020."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I try to pick a word for the year. This year's word is going to be risk. I want to help staff and students be able to take risks to grow, and I want to do the same for myself personally and professionally."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"As I look at my word of risk, I really want to support staff to be able to do their jobs effectively. They have such a difficult job with many varied demands. I want us to continue to set the bar high for our students and help them be successful. I want our students to feel safe, secure, and enjoy learning."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I am working with the ACES (Adverse Childhood Experiences) Initiative, which is now Resilient Winona County. We are working to bring awareness to our community through education and building resilience strategies. This is a collaboration of many people in the community, and I am excited to see where it goes in 2020."
Mark Anderson: Winona Senior High School principal
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"Some of my favorite moments in 2019 - celebrated our teachers of the year during a short GSH in the concourse which was the 9th here at the high school and 8th in the last 20 years. We also celebrate Mrs. Pearson who was a finalist for MN Teacher of the Year. The continued development of our REACH program with the Winona Chamber, and the opportunity to take over the AVID District Director role as we continue to implement AVID schoolwide at both the middle and high schools. Community Service our students in our Service Learning do within our community."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"The biggest thing I learned in 2019 was I needed to continue to be a learner, I was focused on how other staff were being developed and put my learning on the back burner and have really focused on making sure I am the head leaner at WSHS which means continued learning and professional development of myself."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"One of the resolutions I have this year is to allow others to lead here at WSHS, I do not always need to be the out front, instead I can support our staff in becoming educational leaders within our system and programming. This means being out in the building more during the school day, we are moving towards being mobile principals with mobile desks to allow for the best support for students and staff."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"I look forward to completing my AVID District Leadership Training, at this time I have completed two of the five three day training, this really has allowed me to be a continuous learner and have the opportunity to be with other administrative peers and teachers focused on learning for all students. Continued focus on making sure all of our students are career and college ready which gives them unlimited options when they graduate as it relates to their goals and decisions after high school."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"We are always looking to find ways to get our students out into work experiences/immersions, we are looking to open our REACH program to more students along with the implementation of Future Forward that will allow us to connect with our local businesses. Our relationships with both WSU, SMU and MN College SE are things we are proud of, yet we still have opportunities that we need to get better in what we can do together for our students, staff, and parents in our community."
Sister Judith Schaefer: Cotter Schools president
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"2019 was a great year at Cotter Schools thanks to our generous benefactors. A favorite moment of mine was telling the students that, thanks to a generous gift, we were renovating one of our buildings and they would have brand new classrooms in 2020 - and they cheered! Other favorite moments are when our students excel - like in Debate, Music, Athletics, and Academics. It always makes me proud."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"Great question: I learned that really good things take the combined effort of a lot of good people - and the end result is always worth the effort."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I'm not too good with New Year's Resolutions - but I always want to be kinder to people and not take them for granted."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"As President of Cotter Schools, my goals for 2020 are to continue to grow our school while maintaining our community spirit, and to continue to be a place of learning and work where all feel safe and valued."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I am particularly excited to work with area educators at WSU, Saint Mary's University, MSSE, and District 861 on a special collaborative project on education. Within the next year, we hope to offer a joint forum for all the educators in our area. A similar project is underway at Winona Health that is bringing together community leaders from every avenue. Winona is a GREAT place to live, work, and collaborate!"
Alex VandenHouten: Winona Daily News sports editor
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"My favorite moments from 2019 were getting engaged while hiking the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and the annual heartbreak the Brewers and the Bucks bestow on me."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"I learned to trust myself more. Self-doubt is crippling. Don’t second-guess yourself, trust yourself by knowing you have been put into this situation for a reason and odds are it’s because you are good at what you do and have put in the hard work to get to that spot. So trust yourself."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"Don’t have any."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"A goal I have is to regain the trust in the community. I know the sports in this town were neglected for three months after Sports Editor Adam Watts unexpectedly left. I’m hoping in 2020, I can pick up the pieces and start to piece that trust back together."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"Once I officially start, I look for more featured pieces that will hopefully include highlight video packages in some capacity. Also have ideas for podcasts. One that focuses on preps and another on Winona State and St. Mary’s. But overall I just want to give the coverage that these athletes and coaches deserve. Something that hasn’t happened these past few months."
Allyn Thurley: Winona City Council member
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"All the new activity in the community such as the new Mississippi River bridge opening, new lodging facility, new health care facility, new downtown office building, new programs and construction at WSU, MSSE and SMU.
"As in past years, I enjoy reviewing then approving the Winona city budget. For most years, it demonstrates the careful planning and detail that moves the city forward.
"Visiting with former council member Dieter Mielimonka and Denise."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"Unfortunately, the divisiveness of our current politics will get worse as we head into an election year. (I hope that will not affect local government races).
"Don’t rely on information from just a few sources before deciding.
"It is important for every voter to learn as much as they can about the issues and then cast their ballot as 2020 elections arise."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"Ongoing work with colleagues on council and city staff to continue Winona’s success."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"Continue to represent the city on behalf of first ward residents and respond to their concerns as I have done so in the past."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"Looking forward to participation in some of the Kashubian celebrations and continuing to support the Winona connection to our sister city, Misato, Japan.
"Continuing the mill and overlay improvements to city streets, encouraging continued success for Winona businesses."
Rachel Mergen: Winona Daily News reporter
What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"Some of my favorite moments from this year include graduating from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse and being hired to first be a copy editor for the River Valley Media Group, and then being promoted to my current position. I’ve loved getting to know the Winona community. Another favorite moment of mine this year was adopting a Lionhead bunny, named Rosemary, who joins our family that already included eight guinea pigs and two hamsters."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"I learned the importance of having confidence in what I do. I do not accomplish as much in my career as I would like to when I’m not feeling confident. Once I gained some more confidence in this position, I was better prepared to write more content and feel happy and comfortable as I do so."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I would like to live a healthier life overall, including having a better balance between my work and personal life."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"I hope to make even more connections with members of the Winona community, while also attending more local events away from work. I hope to also continue improving as a journalist. I will never be a perfect journalist, so every single day for the rest of my career I want to continue working to reach that never fully achievable goal."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"Expect to see me around in the community a lot more this upcoming year. Even though I am not a resident of Winona, I want to spend time here, both during the weekdays and on the weekends. Also, expect new ideas that will allow me to build connections with members of the community. My biggest plan is to continue finding new ways to share the stories that define this city and surrounding area, along with the people that call it home."
