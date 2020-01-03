{{featured_button_text}}

Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:

Fifth annual Free-4-All

Take a chance and try something new from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday during the fifth annual Free-4-All at the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts.

There will be eight free opportunities for the whole family to enjoy and practice dancing and other movement-based activities.

Different classes available for a free session include: ballet, creative movement, barre, intro to contemporary dance and more.

Any participants who register for winter session dance or theater classes during the event will receive $10 off the registration cost.

The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts is at 1164 W. Howard St., Winona.

For more information, visit mca.smumn.edu/2019/11/11/5th-annual-free-4-all/.

'Once Upon a Dog Man' family event

Fan of the graphic novels “Dog Man” by Dav Pilkey?

The Winona Public Library will hold a gathering focused on the novels from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

“Once Upon a Dog Man” family event will include activities, crafts and more.

For more information about the event and future ones at the library, visit winona.lib.mn.us.

Other events

Indoor Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East End Recreation Center

RaDdErDaZe: Why Not, Local Sports, Tabby, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at No Name Bar

Live music

Friday

Wilki, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café

Stephen Fleet, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Dan Israel, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Saturday

Sampson and Son, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Stephen Fleet, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café

Sunday

Right Side Up, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

25 Winona community members reflect on 2019, look toward new year

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.