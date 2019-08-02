A look at what’s going on in and around Winona this weekend:
Afflatus, Bootleggers at beach concert
Even as August has started, the summer still has many events ahead to enjoy, including a concert hosted by the Prairie Island Campground Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m.
Music-lovers will be able to enjoy music from The Blood Harmonies, Afflatus, and The Bootleggers from the LaVida deck during this beach event.
International Owl Awareness celebration
Owls will be the focus in Houston Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., one day prior to the official International Awareness Day.
Attendees will be able to view and learn about owls, while also enjoying a variety of programs including a soap opera that tells the true tale of real owls near Houston.
Most events and programs will be located at Houston Elementary School, two blocks south of the Owl Center.
Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for ages 4 to 17 and free for ages 3 and younger. Owl Center members are admitted for free.
For more information about the celebration, including a list of events, visit www.internationalowlcenter.org.
Other events
GRSF: The Servant of Two Masters/Love’s Labour’s Lost, 2 p.m. Friday at WSU’s Performing Arts Center
GRSF: Cymbeline and Love’s Labour’s Lost, 7:30 p.m. Friday at WSU’s Performing Arts Center
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park
GRSF: Macbeth and No Child… Closings, 2 p.m. Saturday at WSU’s Performing Arts Center
GRSF: Servant of Two Masters, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at WSU’s Performing Arts Center
Ridgeway Community Celebration, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Ridgeway Community School
GRSF: Cymbeline, Closing Performance, 2 p.m. Sunday at WSU’s Performing Arts Center
Live music
Friday
Chris Rude, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Swing Inc., 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant
Stephen Fleet, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Lonesome Dan Case, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Saturday
Jeani and the Dreamers, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Greg Taylor, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Sheep for Wheat, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Sunday
Rick and Aric Sampson, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Don Scott, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
