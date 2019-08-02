{{featured_button_text}}

A look at what’s going on in and around Winona this weekend:

Afflatus, Bootleggers at beach concert

Even as August has started, the summer still has many events ahead to enjoy, including a concert hosted by the Prairie Island Campground Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m.

Music-lovers will be able to enjoy music from The Blood Harmonies, Afflatus, and The Bootleggers from the LaVida deck during this beach event.

International Owl Awareness celebration

Owls will be the focus in Houston Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., one day prior to the official International Awareness Day.

Attendees will be able to view and learn about owls, while also enjoying a variety of programs including a soap opera that tells the true tale of real owls near Houston.

Most events and programs will be located at Houston Elementary School, two blocks south of the Owl Center.

Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for ages 4 to 17 and free for ages 3 and younger. Owl Center members are admitted for free.

For more information about the celebration, including a list of events, visit www.internationalowlcenter.org.

Other events

GRSF: The Servant of Two Masters/Love’s Labour’s Lost, 2 p.m. Friday at WSU’s Performing Arts Center

GRSF: Cymbeline and Love’s Labour’s Lost, 7:30 p.m. Friday at WSU’s Performing Arts Center

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park

GRSF: Macbeth and No Child… Closings, 2 p.m. Saturday at WSU’s Performing Arts Center

GRSF: Servant of Two Masters, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at WSU’s Performing Arts Center

Ridgeway Community Celebration, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Ridgeway Community School

GRSF: Cymbeline, Closing Performance, 2 p.m. Sunday at WSU’s Performing Arts Center

Live music

Friday

Chris Rude, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Swing Inc., 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant

Stephen Fleet, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Lonesome Dan Case, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Saturday

Jeani and the Dreamers, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Greg Taylor, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café

Sheep for Wheat, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Sunday

Rick and Aric Sampson, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Don Scott, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.