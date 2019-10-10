Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Sugar Skull!
Sugar Skull! A Día de los Muertos Musical Adventure is set to perform on Saint Mary’s University’s Page Theatre stage from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Attendees will be able to enjoy the story of a 12-year-old New Yorker as she connects with her Mexican heritage and learns about Día de los Muertos.
The performance of Sugar Skull! is part of SMU’s Page Series, which includes 10 to 12 professional acts each season.
Sugar Skull! is presented by Mexico Beyond Mariachi.
For more information about Sugar Skull! and the Page Series or to purchase tickets to performances, visit www.pagetheatre.org.
Voices from the Past Cemetery Walk
Hear the interesting stories of Winonans while walking through Woodlawn Cemetery from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Actors will help lead the way as they portray those no longer living who played an influential part in local history.
For those searching for a fully accessible experience, a performance is set for 7 p.m. in Wanek Hall also.
The Voices from the Past Cemetery Walk is presented by the Winona County Historical Society. This year’s theme is parks.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and $3 for age 12 and younger. The event benefits both WCHS and Woodlawn Cemetery.
Other Events
Outdoor Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. at Memorial Park in Goodview.
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park.
Winona State University Homecoming Parade, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday on Huff Street from Broadway to Mark streets.
Second Saturday: Autumn Splendor, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum.
Honeycrisp Hootenanny, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Ecker’s Apple Farm in Trempealeau.
Warrior Game Day Experience, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University, Johnson Street.
Siama’s Congo Music, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Winona Public Library.
You have free articles remaining.
Collection: Audience as Artist Workshop, 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Treedome, 164 East Third St.
Live Music
Friday
Isaac Dummer, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Reunion Quintet, 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant.
Wilki, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Wing Dam Jammers, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House.
Annie and the Bang Bang, 7 to 9 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company.
Nature Boys, Les Profs De Skids and Toaster Ghost, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar.
Saturday
Tim Dallman, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Drunk Girl Crush, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Over Under—The Escape Tour, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company.
Siama and Mike Munson, 8 to 11 p.m. at No Name Bar.
Ilika Ward, 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Hei & Low Tap.
The Return of the Spoonfuls, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Broken World Records.
Sunday
Don D. Harvey, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Luke and Wolf, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.