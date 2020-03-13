What's going on in Winona? Soup cook-off, Island City anniversary and more

Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area. With so many events being called off this week because of the COVID-19 outbreak, call ahead first if you can.
Fifth annual Soup Cook-Off
Stop by the East End Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday for the 5th Annual Soup Cook-Off, along with a silent auction.
While the auction will begin earlier at 9:30 a.m., people can come later in the morning for soup made by Winona Farmers’ Market vendors.
Attendees can also enjoy bread, beverages and desserts.
Island City Brewing Comp. Anniversary
Island City Brewing Company is inviting the community to visit and join with it to celebrate its third anniversary from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.
There will be live music and food, along with special releases.
Food will be available from Samurai Teppanyaki’s truck.
The event is free and open to all ages.
Other Events
Public Skate, 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Bud King Ice Arena
Party Crashin’ Entertainment presents Karaoke, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday at American Legion, 302 E. Sarnia St.
Winona Indoor Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East End Recreation Center
Better Living Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Winona Senior High School
SMU Concert Band Performance: “Band Classics,” 3 p.m. Sunday at Saint Mary’s University’s Page Theatre
Live Music
Friday
Chris Rude, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Wilki, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Curt Glenna, 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant
Wing Dam Jammers, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Katy Vernon, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Black Widows and Rogue The Wolf, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar
Saturday
Tim Dallman, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Allyson Road Trio, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Patina, 6 to 9 p.m. at Whalen’s at Westfield
Johnson Street Underground, 7 to 9 p.m. at Winona Arts Center
The Pinch Hitters, 7 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Nick Foytik, 8 p.m. to midnight at Hei & Low Tap
Rlgdppl with The Heavy Set, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar
Sunday
Eddie Allen Singer/Songwriter Sunday, 2 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel