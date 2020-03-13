What's going on in Winona? Soup cook-off, Island City anniversary and more

Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area. With so many events being called off this week because of the COVID-19 outbreak, call ahead first if you can.

Fifth annual Soup Cook-Off

Stop by the East End Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday for the 5th Annual Soup Cook-Off, along with a silent auction.

While the auction will begin earlier at 9:30 a.m., people can come later in the morning for soup made by Winona Farmers’ Market vendors.

Attendees can also enjoy bread, beverages and desserts.

Island City Brewing Comp. Anniversary

Island City Brewing Company is inviting the community to visit and join with it to celebrate its third anniversary from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.

There will be live music and food, along with special releases.

Food will be available from Samurai Teppanyaki’s truck.

The event is free and open to all ages.

Other Events

Public Skate, 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Bud King Ice Arena