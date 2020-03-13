You are the owner of this article.
What's going on in Winona? Soup cook-off, Island City anniversary and more
Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area. With so many events being called off this week because of the COVID-19 outbreak, call ahead first if you can.

Fifth annual Soup Cook-Off

Stop by the East End Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday for the 5th Annual Soup Cook-Off, along with a silent auction.

While the auction will begin earlier at 9:30 a.m., people can come later in the morning for soup made by Winona Farmers’ Market vendors.

Attendees can also enjoy bread, beverages and desserts.

Island City Brewing Comp. Anniversary

Island City Brewing Company is inviting the community to visit and join with it to celebrate its third anniversary from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.

There will be live music and food, along with special releases.

Food will be available from Samurai Teppanyaki’s truck.

The event is free and open to all ages.

Other Events

Public Skate, 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Bud King Ice Arena

Party Crashin’ Entertainment presents Karaoke, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday at American Legion, 302 E. Sarnia St.

Winona Indoor Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East End Recreation Center

Better Living Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Winona Senior High School

SMU Concert Band Performance: “Band Classics,” 3 p.m. Sunday at Saint Mary’s University’s Page Theatre

Live Music

Friday

Chris Rude, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Wilki, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café

Curt Glenna, 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant

Wing Dam Jammers, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Katy Vernon, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Black Widows and Rogue The Wolf, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar

Saturday

Tim Dallman, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Allyson Road Trio, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café

Patina, 6 to 9 p.m. at Whalen’s at Westfield

Johnson Street Underground, 7 to 9 p.m. at Winona Arts Center

The Pinch Hitters, 7 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Nick Foytik, 8 p.m. to midnight at Hei & Low Tap

Rlgdppl with The Heavy Set, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar

Sunday

Eddie Allen Singer/Songwriter Sunday, 2 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

