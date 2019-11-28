{{featured_button_text}}
Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:

Small Business

Saturday

Embrace the small businesses in the Winona area Saturday during the nationwide holiday Small Business Saturday.

Head downtown to support local businesses by starting holiday shopping, while also enjoying time with each other and enjoying local food options and other opportunities.

The day is a part of Small Business Weekend 2019, which also includes Black Friday.

HoliDaze Free Ink Event

Create and learn Saturday at “RiverBed Press” Print Studio in the Winona Arts Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., while also enjoying music and holiday tales.

People of all ages will be able to make, for free, original monotype holiday cards and gift tags.

The day will be an opportunity for education about how the monoprint process works.

Performances, along with HoliDaze treats and refreshments, will start at 1 p.m., which the public will also be able to enjoy for free.

“A Christmas Memory,” by Truman Capote will be read by Ray Felton at 1:30 p.m.

Directed by Betsy Neil, the Winona Fiddlers will perform at 2:15 p.m.

Taff Roberts will read Dylan Thomas’s “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” at 3:15 p.m.

The Winona Arts Center is located at 228 E. Fifth St.

Other Events

Deck the Halls Craft and Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona Mall

Open Skate: 10 Days of Giving, 1:45 to 3:45 p.m. Sunday at Bud King Ice Arena

Live Music

Friday

Crooked Willow, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Stephen Fleet, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café

The Swamp Kings, 8 to 11 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Joel Ward, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Hei and Low Tap

Chris Castino and Pat Ferguson, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar

Space Monkey Mafia with The Personas, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Broken World Records

Saturday

Kris Risch, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Fires of Denmark, 4 p.m. at Treedome, 164 E. Third St.

Mudkat, 8 p.m. to midnight at Hei and Low Tap

The Immaculate Beings, Clams, Annex Panda, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar

Pigtown Fling, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Broken World Records

Sunday

John Paulson Big Band, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Wellington’s Pub & Grill

