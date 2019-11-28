Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Small Business
Saturday
Embrace the small businesses in the Winona area Saturday during the nationwide holiday Small Business Saturday.
Head downtown to support local businesses by starting holiday shopping, while also enjoying time with each other and enjoying local food options and other opportunities.
The day is a part of Small Business Weekend 2019, which also includes Black Friday.
HoliDaze Free Ink Event
Create and learn Saturday at “RiverBed Press” Print Studio in the Winona Arts Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., while also enjoying music and holiday tales.
People of all ages will be able to make, for free, original monotype holiday cards and gift tags.
The day will be an opportunity for education about how the monoprint process works.
Performances, along with HoliDaze treats and refreshments, will start at 1 p.m., which the public will also be able to enjoy for free.
“A Christmas Memory,” by Truman Capote will be read by Ray Felton at 1:30 p.m.
Directed by Betsy Neil, the Winona Fiddlers will perform at 2:15 p.m.
Taff Roberts will read Dylan Thomas’s “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” at 3:15 p.m.
The Winona Arts Center is located at 228 E. Fifth St.
Other Events
Deck the Halls Craft and Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona Mall
You have free articles remaining.
Open Skate: 10 Days of Giving, 1:45 to 3:45 p.m. Sunday at Bud King Ice Arena
Live Music
Friday
Crooked Willow, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Stephen Fleet, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
The Swamp Kings, 8 to 11 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Joel Ward, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Hei and Low Tap
Chris Castino and Pat Ferguson, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar
Space Monkey Mafia with The Personas, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Broken World Records
Saturday
Kris Risch, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Fires of Denmark, 4 p.m. at Treedome, 164 E. Third St.
Mudkat, 8 p.m. to midnight at Hei and Low Tap
The Immaculate Beings, Clams, Annex Panda, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar
Pigtown Fling, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Broken World Records
Sunday
John Paulson Big Band, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Wellington’s Pub & Grill
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.