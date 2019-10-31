Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
SMU Theatre: “The Knight of the Burning Pestle”
There will be three opportunities to enjoy “The Knight of the Burning Pestle” this weekend at Saint Mary’s University’s Page Theatre.
SMU’s Theatre and Dance will perform the humorous, satirical play written by Francis Beaumont. The play focuses around actors attempting to recreate “The London Merchant” with different characters and a different genre than the original, while constantly having to endure the interruptions and behaviors of their audience.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about this weekend’s performances and to purchase tickets, visit pagetheatre.org.
Nature Saturdays
The Camp Wenonah team will give visitors the chance to learn about nature and participate in a 1.5-mile hike from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The day will focus on native prairie lands, including the benefits of them and methods on how to restore them. Participants will also learn about invasive plants that have made an impact on Camp Wenonah.
During the hike, visitors will visit the Camp Wenonah prairie, which is being restored by the YMCA.
Camp Wenonah is located at 311903 Camp Drive.
Other Events
Día de los Muertos Fiesta!, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Winona Public Library.
An Evening of Magic/Comedy — The Magic of Isaiah, 6:15 p.m. Friday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Halloween Hangover with DJ Ramble, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at No Name Bar.
November Craft and Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Winona Mall, 1213 Gilmore Ave.
One World, Many Stories, noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona Public Library, Bell Art Room.
Author Event: Amanda Zeiba, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks & Pieces.
42nd Annual Honor Band Concert, 5 to 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University, Performing Arts Center.
RaDdErDaZe with Midwest Voltage, Partition, Earth Man, Attack, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at No Name Bar.
7th Annual Elks Lodge Vendor & Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Elks Club, 4540 Service Drive.
Voices from the Past “Fall Back” Performances, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday at Winona County History Center.
WSU Bands Fall Concert, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at WSU, Performing Arts Center.
Nepali Fusion: Dance, Music, Presentation and Food, 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at WSU, Kryzsko East Hall.
Live Music
Friday
Ben Kuzay, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Under Paris Skies, 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant.
Taylor James Donskey, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company.
Your Mom, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at Tavern 129.
Saturday
Sampson and Son, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Past & Present, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Sunday
Tim Dallman, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
