Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
7th Annual Ride the Ridges
The 7th annual Ride the Ridges event, hosted by the Winona Rotary Club, is set for 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Riders will start their routes at the Winona Middle School.
The bicycle tour will include four scenic routes ranging from 18 miles to 106 miles. Every route will include rest stops.
A party will be held after the ride at Island City Brewing Company.
For more information and to register, visit www.ridetheridges.bike.
Shut Down Third Street
Shut Down Third Street is set to bring the community together downtown to experience live music, activities and more. The events, held on Saturday, will start at noon and conclude at 11 p.m.
The day will not only be packed with music, a full line up can be found at www.treedomemn.com/shut-down-third-street, but also a puppet performance, a film series and other opportunities for fun.
Events will be held throughout downtown Third Street.
Other Events
Free (Admission) Friday at the YMCA, 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Winona Family YMCA, 207 Winona St.
Café Congo: MCA Faculty Concert, 7 p.m. Friday at First Congregational Church.
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday in Levee Park.
Base Camp, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Sanborn Canoe, 460 W. Third St.
Author Event: Terri Karsten and Colleagues, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks & Pieces.
Pedal for the People Community Bike Ride, 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park, downtown.
Highway 61 Concert Series: Deuces Wild! Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre, 1115 West Broadway Street.
Live Music
Friday
You have free articles remaining.
John Paulson Jazz Trio, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Ariana Hodes, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Patina, 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant.
SDTS Kick-Off Party, 6 to 9 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company.
Chris Kroeze from “The Voice,” 7 p.m. at Winona State University, Somsen Hall.
Bellview Street Band, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House.
Tremptoberfest—Pigtown Fling, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel.
Austin Skalecki, 8 p.m. to midnight at Hei & Low Tap.
The New X Art Ensemble with Transcendental Strangers, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Broken World Records.
Tabby, Ivory James, Anthony Worden, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar.
Saturday
Mike Munson, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ecker’s Apple Farm in Trempealeau.
Jeani and the Dreamers, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Tremptoberfest—Bluegrass, 3 to 11 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel.
Greg Taylor, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
The Don D. Harvey Duo, 6:30 p.m. at Fast Eddie’s, 500 West Fifth Street.
Last Import, The Shackletons and more, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar.
Lowray, Clams, The Ultrasounds, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Broken World Records.
Sunday
Dustin Lamm and Matt Dunn, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.