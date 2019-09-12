Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Pickwick Mill Day
Saturday will be an opportunity to enjoy a look at the historic Pickwick Mill from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The annual Pickwick Mill Day will include food, demonstrations, live music and more.
Admission into the mill will be free.
For more information about Pickwick Mill and the event, visit www.pickwickmill.org.
14th annual Winona Zombie Crawl
Returning for its 14th year is the annual Winona Zombie Crawl, designed to delight participants 21 and older from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday.
The night is set to include 10 stops within downtown Winona, with live music at some locations.
Before the crawl, participants can stop at Island City Brewing Co. from 5 to 7 p.m. for zombie-inspired makeup. The cost is $5 for face makeup and a beer.
Triple T BBQ will be served during the evening at the Island City Brewing Co.
There are no cover charges or wristbands needed.
For a full list of stops and musical acts, visit www.winonazombiecrawl.com.
Other events
Opening Reception: “Gemini” by Jesse Wack, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar.
Winona Hims annual fall concert, 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Middle School.
Opening Reception: La Gomera — The Island Lost in Time, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Public Launch, 119 E. Third St.
Winona Farmer’s Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park.
Yoga on the Levee with Muddy Waters Yoga, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Levee Park.
Second Saturday — Artful Paws, $1 admission and more, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum.
Author Event: Susan Bartlett Foote, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks & Pieces.
Meet the Artist: Joyful Light, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Acoustic Cafe.
Opening Reception: Nature/Nurture by Julie Johnston, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Red Horse Gallery in Fountain City, Wis.
You have free articles remaining.
Winona Symphony Orchestra fall concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University.
Rhythm at the River, 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Levee Park.
Film Screening of “North Country,” 7 p.m. Sunday at Winona State University.
Live music
Friday
Paul Leithold and Friends, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau, Wisconsin.
Joanna Johnson, Scottish Fiddler, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Cafe.
Allyson Road, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House.
King Records – “The Gatling Gun Tour,” 8 to 11 p.m. at Island City Brewing Co.
Joel Ward, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Hei & Low Tap.
Porky’s Groove Machine, Halfloves & Deleter, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar.
Saturday
Too Darn Hot, 3 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau, Wisconsin.
Carinne, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Cafe.
James Mudkat Grant, 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Prairie Island Campground.
Dwynell Roland & Exxe, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Co.
Tulip & The Fever Heads, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Broken World Records.
Count Spookula & DJ Bob Zombie, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar.
Sunday
Under Paris Skies, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau, Wisconsin.
Acoustic Jam, 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Acoustic Cafe.
Island City Jazz Jam, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Co.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.