Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Page Series: Nature
There will be four different opportunities to enjoy Page Series: Nature this weekend in Winona.
Attendees will be able to learn about Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau, their friendship and their love for nature during a “walking play” at St. Mary’s University in St. Yon’s Field.
The page series is presented by TigerLion Arts and the performance was created in collaboration with a direct descendent of Emerson, writer and actor Tyson Forbes.
Performance times for the Page series are: 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Family Art Day
River Arts Alliance is proud to present the 12th annual Family Art Day to be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Jaycee Pavilion on east Lake Winona.
The popular event allows participants of all abilities to explore and discover a variety of art forms. The event is free and open to all ages.
The participating artists and activities at the 11th annual Family Art Day include:
- Acrylic Painting with Julie Johnston and Barb Feiten
- Beaded Bracelets with Jennifer Weaver
- Cartooning with Mary Singer
- Design your Own Puzzle with Brianna Haupt
- Drumming with Lance Ngari
- Fingerpainting with John Durfey
- Fish Printing (Gyotaku) with Dirk Nelson
- Hmong Cross Stitch with Pang Vang
- Kosmic Knots with Tom Dukich
- WikiStix Sculptures with the Minnesota Marine Art Museum
- Modeling Clay with Michelle Cochran
- Murals with Julia Crozier
- Book Arts with Jill Krase/ Ovenbird Bindery
- Pool Noodle Puppets with Jill Marie's Puppets
- Pottery: Wheelthrowing! with Anne Plummer, Michelle Maslowski, Mary Denzer, and Tanya Corcoran
- Watercolors with Kathy Delano
- Weaving with Lorraine Kilmartin
- Spinning with Lisa Douglas
- Crayon Rubbings with Kathy Schoen
- Origami Puppets with Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts
The event will occur rain or shine. Rubio's Mexican Restaurant will have its food truck at the event, or bring your lunch.
This activity is made possible by a generous donation from the Winona Community Foundation; our corporate sponsors, Affinity Plus Credit Union, WNB Financial, Merchants Bank, and RTP; and Winona Park and Recreation, and individual donors and dedicated volunteers.
The River Arts Alliance supports and celebrates regional arts and culture by organizing educational programs, community events and public art projects while promoting opportunities for artists and facilitating collaborations between organizations in the Winona region. Learn more at riverartsalliance.org or by visiting the Facebook page.
For more information, contact Vicki Englich at info@riverartsalliance.org
Other Events
Opening Reception: bella flora!, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Blue Heron Coffeehouse.
The Big Bub’s Comedy Show: Greg Coleman, 7 p.m. Friday at Bub’s Brewing Company, Lower Level.
DJ Dance Party with Rhumpshaker, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at No Name Bar.
The Big Bub’s Comedy Show: Greg Coleman, 9:30 p.m. Friday at Bub’s Brewing Company, Lower Level.
DJ Mars, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Tavern 129.
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park.
Winona County Master Gardeners Plant Sale/Garden Forum, 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Windom Park.
WSU Game Day Experience, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University, Johnson Street.
Author Event: Rachel Awes, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks & Pieces.
Author Event: Kent Otto Stever, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks & Pieces.
Live Music
Friday
Anything Goes, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Under Paris Skies, 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant.
Magpie Revival, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House.
Beetle Box, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company.
D’Sievers, 8 p.m. to midnight at Hei and Low Tap.
Space Monkey Mafia with Smokin’ Joe, 9 p.m. at Broken World Records.
Saturday
Rick and Aric Sampson, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Bunnyteeth, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Johnson Street Underground, 7 to 9 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company.
Zanny Noble, 9 p.m. at Tavern 129.
Left Lane Cruiser, Chaos Revolution Theory, 9 p.m. at Broken World Records.
Carnage the Executioner’s “No Plan A,” 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar.
Sunday
Don Scott, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Greenfingers, 9 p.m. at Broken World Records.
