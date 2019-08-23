Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Great Dakota Gathering
The 16th annual Great Dakota Gathering will be held in Winona’s Unity Park from Friday through Sunday.
The weekend will be an opportunity for those that are members of Native American families and those that have ancestors who were settlers to embrace and learn about Native American culture and to gain new friendships.
The weekend will include storytelling, spiritual services, a friendship round dance and more.
The gathering will also be help in connection to the celebration of the Winona All Call, also held this weekend in Winona. According to Winona Laduke, Native activist, the celebration will be for, “hundreds of Native and non Native women named Winona, this is your party.“
Sandlot Baseball Game
A sandlot baseball game, hosted by Pillbox Bat Co., is set to be a hit on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. in Gabrych Park.
Both an opportunity to enjoy participating in the sport and just taking an afternoon to spend time with the family, the rules will be true to sandlot form, with the teams even being decided at the start of the game.
For more information about this weekend’s game, visit https://pillboxbatco.com/pages/sandlot-game.
Other events
Opening Reception: Winona All-Call Exhibit, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Winona State University, Watkins Gallery.
Trouble on the Farm with vocalist Vanessa Trouble, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Briggs Farm, 7171 County Road 9.
Symposium: Wenonah – History and Stories, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Winona State University, Stark Hall 103.
Outdoor Movie: “Moana,” 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
DJ Dance Party with Ramble, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at No Name Bar.
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park.
Author Event: Kiersten Hall, Jellybeans, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks & Pieces.
Film Screening: “First Daughter…” and “Line 3,” 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Winona County History Center.
Organ Recital: Pastor Matthew Lehman, 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday at First Congregational Church, 161 W. Sixth Street.
SDTS Pre-party feat. Coyote Kid & Fathome Lane, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at No Name Bar.
Winona Social Dance at Great Dakota Gathering, 11 a.m. Sunday at Unity Park.
Live Music
FridayTabby & Connor John, 4 to 7 p.m. at Treedome, 164 East Third Street.
Tim Dallman, 4:45 to 7:45 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
John Curtis, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Swing Inc., 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant.
Wilki, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House.
Early Eyes with Pretty Beggar, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company.
David Gerald, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel.
SaturdayToo Darn Hot, 3 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Anastasia Ellis, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Refuge, 6 to 8 p.m. at Hei & Low Tap.
Corey Medina and The Brother, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Lake Park Band Shell.
Common Ground Company, 8 p.m. at Broken World Records.
Mudcat, 8 p.m. to midnight at Hei & Low Tap.
Sunday Avian Aura, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard at Trempealeau.
Island City Jazz Jam, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company.
Gate City Dixieland Jazz, 6 to 8 p.m. at Jefferson Pub & Grill.
