Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Mystery at MMAM
The Minnesota Marine Art Museum is giving visitors the opportunity to perfect their sleuthing skills while attempting to solve a mystery during the Mystery at MMAM event.
Characters from paintings in the museum will be portrayed by actors, who will help provide clues to participants.
People will be out to discover the details of the murder-mystery starting at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, www.mmam.org/mystery-at-mmam.
Flippin’ for Books
Enjoy a free pancake and sausage breakfast at the Winona Senior High School from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday during Flippin’ for Books.
Children also will receive free books and will be able to enjoy storytelling, crafts and other activities.
Community resource booths will also be present.
Live music
Friday
Chris Rude, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Patina, 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant
The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Co.
We are the Willows, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
Saturday
Mudkat, 6 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club
Matthew Davies, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Jon Sullivan and Super Duty, 9 p.m. at Broken World Records
You have free articles remaining.
Sunday
Under Paris Skies, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Island City Jazz Jams, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Co.
Acoustic Jam, 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Acoustic Café
MCA Jazz Combos, 5:30 p.m. at Wellington’s Pub & Grill
Other events
Salvaged Medium opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar
Author Frank Bures Jr., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona Public Library
Blaze Orange Bazaar Holiday Sale, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Winona State University Orchestra Concert, 2 p.m. Saturday at WSU, PAC, Main Stage
Pedal for the People Community bike ride, 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park, Downtown
“Disco: A Skateboarding Video” premiere, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Public Launch, 119 East Third Street
Leyla McCalla artist talk, 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Saint Mary’s University, Page Theatre
Hwy 61 Concert Series: From Barry, Songs of Barry Gibb, 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre, 1115 W. Broadway St.
Page Series: Leyla McCalla, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at SMU, Page Theatre
Men of Magic Mike Tribute Tour, 9 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Black Horse Bar & Grill
Descent of Man EP release show, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at No Name Bar
Student vocal recital with Hope Willenbrink, 1:30 p.m. Sunday at WSU, PAC, Recital Hall
“Lift Every Voice” choral concert, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Charles Wesley Center for Sacred Music and Arts
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.