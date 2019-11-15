{{featured_button_text}}

Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:

Mystery at MMAM

The Minnesota Marine Art Museum is giving visitors the opportunity to perfect their sleuthing skills while attempting to solve a mystery during the Mystery at MMAM event.

Characters from paintings in the museum will be portrayed by actors, who will help provide clues to participants.

People will be out to discover the details of the murder-mystery starting at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, www.mmam.org/mystery-at-mmam.

Flippin’ for Books

Enjoy a free pancake and sausage breakfast at the Winona Senior High School from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday during Flippin’ for Books.

Children also will receive free books and will be able to enjoy storytelling, crafts and other activities.

Community resource booths will also be present.

Live music

Friday

Chris Rude, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Patina, 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant

The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Co.

We are the Willows, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Saturday

Mudkat, 6 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club

Matthew Davies, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café

Jon Sullivan and Super Duty, 9 p.m. at Broken World Records

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Sunday

Under Paris Skies, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Island City Jazz Jams, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Co.

Acoustic Jam, 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Acoustic Café

MCA Jazz Combos, 5:30 p.m. at Wellington’s Pub & Grill

Other events

Salvaged Medium opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar

Author Frank Bures Jr., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona Public Library

Blaze Orange Bazaar Holiday Sale, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Winona State University Orchestra Concert, 2 p.m. Saturday at WSU, PAC, Main Stage

Pedal for the People Community bike ride, 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park, Downtown

“Disco: A Skateboarding Video” premiere, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Public Launch, 119 East Third Street

Leyla McCalla artist talk, 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Saint Mary’s University, Page Theatre

Hwy 61 Concert Series: From Barry, Songs of Barry Gibb, 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre, 1115 W. Broadway St.

Page Series: Leyla McCalla, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at SMU, Page Theatre

Men of Magic Mike Tribute Tour, 9 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Black Horse Bar & Grill

Descent of Man EP release show, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at No Name Bar

Student vocal recital with Hope Willenbrink, 1:30 p.m. Sunday at WSU, PAC, Recital Hall

“Lift Every Voice” choral concert, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Charles Wesley Center for Sacred Music and Arts

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.