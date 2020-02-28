What's going on in Winona?Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest Event, Let’s Leap and more

Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Sonnet Contest
The annual Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest Event, a project of the River Arts Alliance, is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Blue Heron Coffee House.
As a way to celebrate the contest, visitors can expect music by Jim Reineke, Emilio DeGrazia exploring sonnets as a poetic form and other activities, along with refreshments.
The event is free to attend.
For more information about the sonnet contest and event, visit sonnetcontest.org.
Let’s Leap — Live DJ Party
Dance lovers will have the chance to party on Leap Day this year with Let’s Leap, a live DJ dance party.
From 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Masonic Theatre, attendees will be able to enjoy music played by DJ Christopher Schroeder in a room with special lighting, sound equipment, a DJ booth and a fully stocked bar.
The dance party, a WINONArts program, is free to attend.
Other events
Curling “Learn to Curl” Open House, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Centerville Curling Club, Hwy. 54
Opening Reception: “Winona Characters,” Jon Swanson, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Public Launch, 119 E. Third St.
Closing Reception: Photographs by Wade Britzius, 6 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center
Live Performance: Mai’a Williams, “Last Prayer Before Sunrise,” 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Winona State University, Watkins Gallery
Winona Film Society: “Out to Save the World,” 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center
Indoor Winter Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East End Recreation Center
Hwy 61 Concert Series: SFO—A Tribute to Journey, 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre, 1115 W. Broadway
Really Livin’ Living Room Presents Ilika Ward, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 851 West Lake Blvd.
Bar Bingo Night, 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Pickwick Inn
Live music Friday
David Hartman, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Wilki, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Russell Pedersen, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Gully Boys w/Scrunchies, Wheel of Fortune, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar
Saturday
Sal and Dean, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Kinda Fonda Wanda, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Mudkat, 7 to 10 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club
Tommy Bentz Album Release, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Calling Dinosaurs, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Gregg Hall & the Wrecking Ball, 9 p.m. to 12 at The Bar in Goodview
McNasty Brass Band and Sister Species, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar