You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
What's going on in Winona?Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest Event, Let’s Leap and more
0 comments
alert top story
What's going on in Winona?

What's going on in Winona?Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest Event, Let’s Leap and more

{{featured_button_text}}

Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:

Sonnet Contest

The annual Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest Event, a project of the River Arts Alliance, is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Blue Heron Coffee House.

As a way to celebrate the contest, visitors can expect music by Jim Reineke, Emilio DeGrazia exploring sonnets as a poetic form and other activities, along with refreshments.

The event is free to attend.

For more information about the sonnet contest and event, visit sonnetcontest.org.

Let’s Leap — Live DJ Party

Dance lovers will have the chance to party on Leap Day this year with Let’s Leap, a live DJ dance party.

From 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Masonic Theatre, attendees will be able to enjoy music played by DJ Christopher Schroeder in a room with special lighting, sound equipment, a DJ booth and a fully stocked bar.

The dance party, a WINONArts program, is free to attend.

Other events

Curling “Learn to Curl” Open House, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Centerville Curling Club, Hwy. 54

Opening Reception: “Winona Characters,” Jon Swanson, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Public Launch, 119 E. Third St.

Closing Reception: Photographs by Wade Britzius, 6 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center

Live Performance: Mai’a Williams, “Last Prayer Before Sunrise,” 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Winona State University, Watkins Gallery

Winona Film Society: “Out to Save the World,” 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center

Indoor Winter Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East End Recreation Center

Hwy 61 Concert Series: SFO—A Tribute to Journey, 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre, 1115 W. Broadway

Really Livin’ Living Room Presents Ilika Ward, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 851 West Lake Blvd.

Bar Bingo Night, 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Pickwick Inn

Live music Friday

David Hartman, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Wilki, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Russell Pedersen, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Gully Boys w/Scrunchies, Wheel of Fortune, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar

Saturday

Sal and Dean, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Kinda Fonda Wanda, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Mudkat, 7 to 10 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club

Tommy Bentz Album Release, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Calling Dinosaurs, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Gregg Hall & the Wrecking Ball, 9 p.m. to 12 at The Bar in Goodview

McNasty Brass Band and Sister Species, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News