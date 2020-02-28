What's going on in Winona?Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest Event, Let’s Leap and more

Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:

Sonnet Contest

The annual Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest Event, a project of the River Arts Alliance, is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Blue Heron Coffee House.

As a way to celebrate the contest, visitors can expect music by Jim Reineke, Emilio DeGrazia exploring sonnets as a poetic form and other activities, along with refreshments.

The event is free to attend.

For more information about the sonnet contest and event, visit sonnetcontest.org.

Let’s Leap — Live DJ Party

Dance lovers will have the chance to party on Leap Day this year with Let’s Leap, a live DJ dance party.

From 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Masonic Theatre, attendees will be able to enjoy music played by DJ Christopher Schroeder in a room with special lighting, sound equipment, a DJ booth and a fully stocked bar.

The dance party, a WINONArts program, is free to attend.

Other events