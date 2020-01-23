Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Lawns To Legumes
Learn about turning your lawn into a pollinator-friendly location from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse during Lawns To Legumes: Informal Workshop.
The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources has a program that is helping people who are interested in creating a habitat that helps with supporting the population of pollinators in the state, as it is declining.
During the workshop, people of the Winona Area Pollinators and the Minnesota Driftless chapter of The Prairie Enthusiasts will help answer questions, give advice and lead visitors through the application process.
For more information, visit the Facebook event page of Lawns To Legumes: Informal Workshop.
River City Ballroom Dancers Winter Formal
Learn and experience ballroom dancing Saturday evening at the Winona Athletic Club from 7 to 10:30 p.m.
The River City Ballroom Dancers Winter Formal is open to both couples and singles who have a love for dancing.
Lessons featuring Swing and Waltz style dancing will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. with more dancing following.
General admission is $10, with students receiving admission for $8.
Other Events
Exhibit Opening: Visible/Invisible by Joy Davis Ripley, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Public Launch, 119 E. Third St.
“Winter Adventures You Can Do” with Jonathan Ringdahl, 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Theatre: “Can’t Dance,” 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Historic Masonic Theatre
Karaoke with Party Crashin’ Entertainment, 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at American Legion Post #9
Kids’ Ice Fishing Event with U.S. Fish & Wildlife, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at McNally Boat Landing, Prairie Island Drive
Hwy 61 Concert: A Tribute to Eric Church by Tim Sigler, 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre, 1115 W. Broadway
Café Congo: Artaria String Quartet, 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church, 161 W. Broadway
Live Music
Friday
Allyson Road Trio, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Curt Glenna, 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant
CD Release with Wilki Music, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Gentleman Speaker, Amateur, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
The Bus Boys, 8 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club
Matt Wilson and His Orchestra, 8 p.m. to midnight at No Name Bar
Saturday
Patina, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Carlisle Evans Peck, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Sterling and the Silver Lining, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Redemption Road, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Tavern 129
Sunday
Mudkat, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
