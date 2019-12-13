Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Holiday Market
Get in the holiday mood from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau during the Kris Kringle Market.
Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy craft vendors and a visit from Santa, along with European hot cocoa and cookie decorating.
Santa will be stopping by from 2 to 4 p.m.
For $1 per cookie, visitors will be able to decorate the desserts from 2 to 4 p.m.
Vendors will be present in the Crush Pad throughout the event.
The Elmaro Vineyard is located at N14756 Delaney Road in Trempealeau.
Holiday Snow Village Display
Take a moment to admire a miniature village prepared for the holidays this weekend from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Miniature Holiday Snow Village Display, which hundreds of little figurines and houses call their home, will be located at 64 E. Fourth St. in downtown Winona.
The display is open to the public to view and enjoy.
Other Events
MCA Music Division Concert, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday at Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts
Battle of the Brushes, 7 to 11:30 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company
Friday the 13th Dance Party with Ramble, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at No Name Bar
Second Saturday: The Gift of Art, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum
Winona Holiday Market, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park
Cupcake and Wine Pairings, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Island City Jazz Jam, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Island City Brewing Company
Blue Heron Consort 19th Annual Holiday Concert, 3 p.m. Sunday at Chapel of St. Mary of the Angels
Live Music
Friday
Right Side Up, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Luke Freshwater, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Wing Dam Jammers, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Saturday
Cap’n Seabeard with Greg Manning, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Colby Kent and the Stompin’ Ground, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
The Bootleggers, 8 p.m. to midnight at East Side Bar, 851 E. Seventh St.
Brothers Burn Mountain, 9 to 11:55 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
The Dust Settlers/Golden Strings/Steam Machine, 9 p.m. to midnight at No Name Bar
The Deathless Dogs, Knee High July, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Broken World Records
Sunday
Paul Leithold and Friends, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
