{{featured_button_text}}

Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:

Karaoke with Party Crashin’ Entertainment

Take a chance and practice your singing skills from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday during Karaoke with Party Crashin’ Entertainment, while also taking an opportunity to chat with other attendees and enjoy drinks.

The event will be hosted by American Legion Post #9, 302 E. Sarnia St.

Author Event: Alisha Perkins

Minnesota author Alisha Perkins will be stopping by Paperbacks and Pieces from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Perkins will be signing copies of her recently released fiction novel “Martyred,” which she describes on her website as “a feminist thriller where cultural misogyny meets the power of female friendships.”

Paperbacks and Pieces is at 429 Mankato Ave., Winona.

Live music

Friday

Under Paris Skies, 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant

Wing Dam Jammers, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Something Familiar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Bar in Goodview

Saturday

Tim Dallman, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Ted Hajnasiewicz, 6 to 9 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Don D Harvey Duo, 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Fast Eddie’s, 500 W. Fifth St.

Loreweavers, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar

Buffalo Galaxy, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Broken World Records

Sunday

Crooked Willow, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.