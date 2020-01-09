Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Karaoke with Party Crashin’ Entertainment
Take a chance and practice your singing skills from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday during Karaoke with Party Crashin’ Entertainment, while also taking an opportunity to chat with other attendees and enjoy drinks.
The event will be hosted by American Legion Post #9, 302 E. Sarnia St.
Author Event: Alisha Perkins
Minnesota author Alisha Perkins will be stopping by Paperbacks and Pieces from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Perkins will be signing copies of her recently released fiction novel “Martyred,” which she describes on her website as “a feminist thriller where cultural misogyny meets the power of female friendships.”
Paperbacks and Pieces is at 429 Mankato Ave., Winona.
Live music
Friday
Under Paris Skies, 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant
Wing Dam Jammers, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Something Familiar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Bar in Goodview
Saturday
Tim Dallman, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Ted Hajnasiewicz, 6 to 9 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Don D Harvey Duo, 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Fast Eddie’s, 500 W. Fifth St.
Loreweavers, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar
Buffalo Galaxy, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Broken World Records
Sunday
Crooked Willow, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
