Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Holiday Village Display
Take a moment to admire a miniature village prepared for the holidays this weekend from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Miniature Holiday Snow Village Display, which hundreds of little figurines and houses call their home, will be located at 64 E. Fourth St. in downtown Winona.
The display is open to the public to view and enjoy.
BRRR Crawl Pub Hop
The Winona Main Street Program is holding its annual fundraiser BRRR Crawl Pub Hop from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday.
If older than 21 years old, attendees will be able to enjoy appetizers and drink specials at eight destinations in Winona.
To participate, while also supporting the program and the many opportunities and events it gives to the community each year, the cost is $20 before the fundraiser and $25 the evening of.
Those who sign up will receive swag and will be entered for door prize drawings.
Participants will wear BRRR crawl gloves, showing employees that they are taking part in the fundraiser.
Stops included are Blooming Grounds, 50 E. Third St.; Ed’s No Name Bar, 252 E. Third St.; Port 507, 128 W. Second St.; Gabby’s, 179 E. Third St.; Mulligans, 219 E. Third St.; Island City Brewing, 65 E. Front St.; Jefferson’s Pub & Grill, 58 Center St.; and Tavern 129, 129 W. Third St.
There is not a certain order in which people should visit these locations.
This year’s BRRR Crawl is sponsored by Allstate Insurance: Jen Crawford Agency.
For more information or to register, visit www.winonamainstreet.com/brrr-crawl-pub-hop.
To register on the evening of the fundraiser, stop by Jen Crawford’s Allstate Office at 74 E. Third St. in Winona.
You have free articles remaining.
Other Events
St. Michael’s Brass Christmas Concert, 6:15 p.m. Friday at Winona Health Senior Living at Watkins, Great Hall
Karaoke with Party Crashin’ Entertainment, 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at American Legion Post #9, 302 E. Sarnia St.
Live Music Friday
Jamin, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Magpie Revival, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Saturday
Jeani and the Dreamers, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Addison’s Ruckus on the River, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Sunday
Larry Price Trio, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Doug Boodle, 3 to 5 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.