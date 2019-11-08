Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Holiday Happiness
Winona Health Volunteers will take over Winona Health’s B.A. Miller Auditorium this weekend for the annual Glady D. Miller Gift Shop’s Holiday Happiness sale.
The sale will include gifts, decorations, clothes, accessories and gourmet and bakery foods.
Proceeds will be put toward Winona Health’s patient and resident health-care projects.
Holiday Happiness will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The B.A. Miller Auditorium is located on the third floor of Winona Health. Winona Health is located at 855 Mankato Ave.
For more information about Holiday Happiness, call the Winona Health Volunteer Office at 507-457-4342.
Holiday Harvest Wine and Food Festival
Enjoy wine and food tasting while visiting up to 12 area wineries on the Great River Wine Trail from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Arrive at any one of the wineries and start the journey. At the first winery, participants will receive a wine trail glass and a six-bottle wine tote.
At each stop, participants can enjoy three one-ounce samples of wine, along with three food samples.
Tickets are available for purchase at the wineries. Tickets are $40 for the weekend and $15 for Sunday.
Attendees should bring a designated driver. Tickets for designated drivers are $15 for the weekend to enjoy food, but not the wine. Designated driver tickets also come with a wine glass and bottle tote.
Wineries included in the trail are Cannon River Winery in Cannon Falls, Minnesota; Falconer Vineyards Winery & Bistro in Red Wing, Minnesota; Flower Valley Vineyard in Red Wing, Minnesota; Maiden Rock Winery & Cidery in Stockholm, Wisconsin; Villa Bellezza in Pepin, Wisconsin; Danzinger Vineyards in Alma, Wisconsin; Seven Hawks Vineyards in Fountain City, Wisconsin; Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau, Wisconsin; Garvin Heights Vineyards in Winona; DnA Vintners in La Crosse, Wisconsin; Riverview Vineyard & Winery in La Crescent, Minnesota; and Eagles Landing Winery in Marquette, Iowa.
For more information, visit www.greatriverroadwinetrail.org/events/holiday-harvest/.
Other Events
Wine Knot Ladies’ Night, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Visions Event Center, 22852 County Road 17.
Winona Film Society: “Tea with the Dames,” 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center.
WSU Jazz Ensemble with Optimism Jazz Sextet, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Winona State University, Performing Arts Center.
Storm Trail Race Series: Storm the Bluff, 9 a.m. Saturday at Holzinger Lodge, 925 West Lake Boulevard.
You have free articles remaining.
Winter Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East End Recreation Center, 710 Zumbro St.
Second Saturday: “Community,” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum.
Warrior Game Day Experience, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at WSU, Johnson Street.
Gathering at the Library: Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends, Noon Saturday at Winona Public Library.
Honor Jazz Bands Concert, 4 p.m. Saturday at WSU, PAC.
Optimism Jazz Sextet Concert, 6:30 p.m. Saturday at WSU, PAC.
Organ Concert: Aaron David Miller, 2 p.m. Sunday at Central Lutheran Church, 259 West Wabasha St.
Live Music
Friday
Ryan Summers, Midwest Soul Xchange, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Swing Inc., 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant.
Wing Dam Jammers, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House.
Constellation Band, 7 to 9 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company.
SaturdayAnderson Road, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Carlisle Evans Peck, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Patina, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company.
Chris O’Leary Band, 8 to 11 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel.
4onthefloor w/ The Shackletons, 8 to 11:55 p.m. at No Name Bar.
Unity The Band, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Broken World Records.
SundayPaul Leithold and Friends, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
William John, 3 to 5 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.