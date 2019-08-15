Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Goodview Days
The 43rd annual Goodview Days kicked off Thursday and will continue throughout this weekend.
Attendees can look forward to a range of events including, but by far not limited to, a living white tiger exhibit, a new puzzle competition, a classic car cruise in, softball tournaments and parades.
Admission buttons are $7 at the door.
For more information, including a full schedule of events, visit http://www.goodviewdays.com/.
Southeast Truck Fest
Minnesota State College Southeast will be hosting a Southeast Truck Fest, where attendees will be able to tour different types of trucks, at 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
According to MSC Southeast, the story behind the event is that Jessie Maynard, a local truck driver and resident, in a Facebook post “simply requested a few semi-trailer trucks drive down Third Street to honk their horns and wave at a little boy who loves watching the trucks go by his house. … MSC Southeast Truck Driving instructor Tom Gierok reached out to Jessie and together they have been planning a special event: Southeast Truck Fest, starring Declan.”
American Duchess Steamboat Docking
The American Duchess, a steamboat described by the American Queen Steamboat Company as “a floating, intimate masterpiece,” will dock at Levee Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
There will be no tours of the boat available, but the community is welcome to come view it before it leaves to continue its current tour of the Upper Mississippi River.
OCC Ride and Faithfest 2019
OCC Ride and Faithfest 2019, set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Lake Park Bandshell, will include vendors, food trucks, motorcycle rides and music.
Amanda Grace will perform at 1 p.m., Children of the Light at 2 p.m., Tru Serva at 3 p.m. and Light45 at 4 p.m.
Face painting, a Wacky Combo House and a dunk tank are also certain to entertain attendees during the event.
According to the event’s Facebook page, “The OCC Ride is the Faith Riders MM fundraising for community actions. It is not funding Faithfest.”
For more information, visit the OCC and Faithfest 2019 Facebook page.
Other events
Classic Car Cruise In, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Michael LaCanne Memorial Park.
Outdoor movie: “Back to the Future,” 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park.
Deviant Dance Party, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at No Name Bar.
Live Music
Friday
The Lighthouse & Compass, 4:45 to 7:45 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Tim Emmons, 5 to 7 p.m. at Hei & Low Tap.
Josh Horz, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Reunion Quintet, 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant.
My Grandma’s Cardigan, Josiah Smith, Afflatus, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar.
Saturday
Mudkat, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Allyson Road Trio, 5 to 7 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Johntourage, 6 to 9 p.m. at Fast Eddie’s, 500 W. 5th St.
Amanda Grace, 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Prairie Island Campground.
Mike Munson, 7 p.m. at Merrick State Park in Fountain City.
Sissy Brown, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel.
Joel Ward, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Hei & Low Tap.
20 Watt Tombstone, The Deathless Dogs, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Broken World Records.
Sunday
Andy Cohen, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel.
