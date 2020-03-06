What's going on in Winona? Gardeners Day, Women's Circle 2020 Kickoff and more

Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:

Gardeners Day

Those who have an interest in gardening are set to gather at Winona State University’ Kryzsko Commons from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday for Gardeners Day.

Pollinators, soils and native plants will be discussed, along with growing herbs.

Scheduled speakers include Roberta Bumann, Gabe Ericksen, Amanda Gentry, Sandy Dietz and Brenda Pohlman.

The opportunity will be hosted by University of Minnesota Extension Winona County Master Gardeners.

Visit the Gardeners Day Facebook event page for more information.

Women’s Circle

The first Kinstone Women’s Circle meeting of 2020 is set to not just celebrate the bond between local women, but all women.

Attendees will enjoy some meditation, along with the sharing of personal stories and a meal, during the kickoff meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday — International Women’s Day — at Kinstone in Fountain City.

The indoors event is free to attend, but the meal is $5 per person.