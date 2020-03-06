What's going on in Winona? Gardeners Day, Women's Circle 2020 Kickoff and more

Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Gardeners Day
Those who have an interest in gardening are set to gather at Winona State University’ Kryzsko Commons from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday for Gardeners Day.
Pollinators, soils and native plants will be discussed, along with growing herbs.
Scheduled speakers include Roberta Bumann, Gabe Ericksen, Amanda Gentry, Sandy Dietz and Brenda Pohlman.
The opportunity will be hosted by University of Minnesota Extension Winona County Master Gardeners.
Visit the Gardeners Day Facebook event page for more information.
Women’s Circle
The first Kinstone Women’s Circle meeting of 2020 is set to not just celebrate the bond between local women, but all women.
Attendees will enjoy some meditation, along with the sharing of personal stories and a meal, during the kickoff meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday — International Women’s Day — at Kinstone in Fountain City.
The indoors event is free to attend, but the meal is $5 per person.
Kinstone is located at S3439 Bluff Lane, Fountain City.
Other Events
Alash: Tuvan Throat Singing Group, 2 p.m. Friday at Winona Public Library
Winona Film Society: “The Third Wife,” 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center
You have free articles remaining.
March Madness Craft & Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Winona Mall
Aloha Kombucha: Hawaiian-Themed Tastings, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Big River Kombucha in Goodview
RaDdErDaZe w/Jae Havoc, Deathless Dogs, Zammek, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at No Name Bar
Artist Meet and Greet with Annie Gasper, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Live Music Friday
Matthew Davies, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Julie B., 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
LowRay and Loki’s Folly, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Saturday
Sampson and Son, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Merry Weathers, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
The Bootleggers, 7 to 10 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club
Bus Boys, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei & Low Tap
Ouids Roundup Showcase, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Broken World Records
Sunday
Right Side Up, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.