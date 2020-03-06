You are the owner of this article.
What's going on in Winona? Gardeners Day, Women's Circle 2020 Kickoff and more
What's going on in Winona? Gardeners Day, Women's Circle 2020 Kickoff and more

Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:

Gardeners Day

Those who have an interest in gardening are set to gather at Winona State University’ Kryzsko Commons from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday for Gardeners Day.

Pollinators, soils and native plants will be discussed, along with growing herbs.

Scheduled speakers include Roberta Bumann, Gabe Ericksen, Amanda Gentry, Sandy Dietz and Brenda Pohlman.

The opportunity will be hosted by University of Minnesota Extension Winona County Master Gardeners.

Visit the Gardeners Day Facebook event page for more information.

Women’s Circle

The first Kinstone Women’s Circle meeting of 2020 is set to not just celebrate the bond between local women, but all women.

Attendees will enjoy some meditation, along with the sharing of personal stories and a meal, during the kickoff meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday — International Women’s Day — at Kinstone in Fountain City.

The indoors event is free to attend, but the meal is $5 per person.

Kinstone is located at S3439 Bluff Lane, Fountain City.

Other Events

Alash: Tuvan Throat Singing Group, 2 p.m. Friday at Winona Public Library

Winona Film Society: “The Third Wife,” 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center

March Madness Craft & Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Winona Mall

Aloha Kombucha: Hawaiian-Themed Tastings, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Big River Kombucha in Goodview

RaDdErDaZe w/Jae Havoc, Deathless Dogs, Zammek, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at No Name Bar

Artist Meet and Greet with Annie Gasper, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Live Music Friday

Matthew Davies, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café

Julie B., 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

LowRay and Loki’s Folly, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Saturday

Sampson and Son, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Merry Weathers, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

The Bootleggers, 7 to 10 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club

Bus Boys, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei & Low Tap

Ouids Roundup Showcase, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Broken World Records

Sunday

Right Side Up, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.

