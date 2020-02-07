{{featured_button_text}}

Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:

Frozen River After Dark

Film lovers will have the chance to enjoy a variety events this weekend during the Frozen River Film Festival, including Frozen River After Dark: Luminary Snowshoe and Films from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Holzinger Lodge, 925 W. Lake Blvd.

Attendees will have the chance to snowshoe on trails decorated with luminaries starting at 5:30 p.m. before settling down to watch films, courtesy of FRFF, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to all ages. Snowshoes are available in a variety of sizes.

Other events part of the Frozen River Film Festival in Winona this week include: Frozen Friday Documentary Film Showings, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday at various locations throughout the city; documentary film showings from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Winona 7 Theatres and from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Winona State University; and a filmmaker meet and greet from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson’s Bar & Grill.

For more information about Frozen River Film Festival, including a full schedule, visit www.frff.org.

Winterfest

Head to Perrot State Park in Trempealeau on Saturday and enjoy the outdoors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during Winterfest.

The free event will include sled dog rides, kick sleds, a horse-drawn wagon, snowshoeing and sledding.

Snacks and drinks also will be available.

Winterfest is open to the public, with vehicle admission stickers required.

Perrot State Park is located at 26247 Sullivan Road in Trempealeau.

Other Events

Karaoke with Party Crashin’ Entertainment, 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at American Legion Post #9

A Night at The Speakeasy with Rhumpshaker & BPSJ, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at No Name Bar

Second Saturday: “Love Struck”, $1 admission and more, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

26th annual Chili Cookoff, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Winona Middle School

WCHS Museum Open House, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Winona County History Center

Winter Sunset Hike, 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Live Music

Friday

Wilki, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café

Stephen Fleet, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

D’sievers Trio, 8 p.m. to midnight at Hei & Low Tap

Saturday

Jeani and the Dreamers, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Stephen Fleet, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café

Swing Inc., 6 to 9 p.m. at Whalen’s at Westfield

Mudkat, 8 p.m. to midnight at Hei & Low Tap

Lydia Liza and Jillian Rae, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar

