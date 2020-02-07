Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Frozen River After Dark
Film lovers will have the chance to enjoy a variety events this weekend during the Frozen River Film Festival, including Frozen River After Dark: Luminary Snowshoe and Films from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Holzinger Lodge, 925 W. Lake Blvd.
Attendees will have the chance to snowshoe on trails decorated with luminaries starting at 5:30 p.m. before settling down to watch films, courtesy of FRFF, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to all ages. Snowshoes are available in a variety of sizes.
Other events part of the Frozen River Film Festival in Winona this week include: Frozen Friday Documentary Film Showings, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday at various locations throughout the city; documentary film showings from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Winona 7 Theatres and from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Winona State University; and a filmmaker meet and greet from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson’s Bar & Grill.
For more information about Frozen River Film Festival, including a full schedule, visit www.frff.org.
Winterfest
Head to Perrot State Park in Trempealeau on Saturday and enjoy the outdoors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during Winterfest.
The free event will include sled dog rides, kick sleds, a horse-drawn wagon, snowshoeing and sledding.
Snacks and drinks also will be available.
Winterfest is open to the public, with vehicle admission stickers required.
Perrot State Park is located at 26247 Sullivan Road in Trempealeau.
Other Events
Karaoke with Party Crashin’ Entertainment, 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at American Legion Post #9
A Night at The Speakeasy with Rhumpshaker & BPSJ, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at No Name Bar
Second Saturday: “Love Struck”, $1 admission and more, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum
26th annual Chili Cookoff, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Winona Middle School
WCHS Museum Open House, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Winona County History Center
Winter Sunset Hike, 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Live Music
Friday
Wilki, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Stephen Fleet, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
D’sievers Trio, 8 p.m. to midnight at Hei & Low Tap
Saturday
Jeani and the Dreamers, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Stephen Fleet, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Swing Inc., 6 to 9 p.m. at Whalen’s at Westfield
Mudkat, 8 p.m. to midnight at Hei & Low Tap
Lydia Liza and Jillian Rae, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar
