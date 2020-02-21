What's going on in Winona? Free Kids Fun Day, Winona Mardi Gras and more

Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Free Kids Fun Day
Children younger than 10 will have the chance to play games, win prizes and enjoy treats at the Elks Lodge from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Free Kids Fun Day is sponsored by the Goodview Activity Group and is hosted by the Goodview Royalty.
The Elks Lodge is located at 4540 Service Drive.
Winona Mardi Gras
Celebrate Mardis Gras at Jefferson Pub & Grill from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Attendees will be able to enjoy food, beads and umbrellas while listening to the Gate Dixieland Band.
Other events
Saint Mary’s Theatre & Dance: “9 to 5 the Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Saint Mary’s University’s Page Theatre
Mics & Brews Karaoke, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company
Author Event: John Siwicki, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks & Pieces
Live music
Friday
Steve Szydel, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Swing Inc., 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant
Frank Moore, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
The Dweebs, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Tavern 129
Saturday
The Sampson Trio, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
The Burke Band, 6 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club
Cap’n Seabeard with Andy Nelson, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
John Paulson Big Band Concert, 7 p.m. at St. Cecilia Theatre, 1115 W. Broadway St.
Pigtown Fling, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Michael Gay, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Co.
Hallowed Ground, 8 p.m. to midnight at Black Horse Bar & Grill
Jon Sullivan, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Hei & Low Tap
Sunday
Under Paris Skies, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau