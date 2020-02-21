What's going on in Winona? Free Kids Fun Day, Winona Mardi Gras and more

Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:

Free Kids Fun Day

Children younger than 10 will have the chance to play games, win prizes and enjoy treats at the Elks Lodge from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Free Kids Fun Day is sponsored by the Goodview Activity Group and is hosted by the Goodview Royalty.

The Elks Lodge is located at 4540 Service Drive.

Winona Mardi Gras

Celebrate Mardis Gras at Jefferson Pub & Grill from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Attendees will be able to enjoy food, beads and umbrellas while listening to the Gate Dixieland Band.

Other events

Saint Mary’s Theatre & Dance: “9 to 5 the Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Saint Mary’s University’s Page Theatre

Mics & Brews Karaoke, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company

Author Event: John Siwicki, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks & Pieces

Live music