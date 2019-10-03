Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Fall Fest
Fall Fest at Signatures Restaurant will offer attendees the opportunity to kick off the season with live music, beverages, food, games and more from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday.
The event has offerings for all ages and is free. Pumpkin painting will entertain those with an artistic side, while those with a love for beer will be able to enjoy a tasting of Island City Brewing Company and Hoch Orchard.
Live music will include Andrew Elmquist and A Little Too Short to be Stormtroopers.
For more information, visit www.signatureswinona.com/fall-fest-at-signatures/. Signatures Restaurant is located at 22852 County Road 17 in Winona.
Smaczne Jabalka: Polish Apple Day
The Polish Cultural Institute and Museum will be hosting the annual Smaczne Jabalka Festival on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is set to embrace and celebrate the Polish Kashubian heritage of Winona.
A silent auction will be held, along with baking demonstrations, children’s activities, live entertainment and more. There will be Polish cuisine to enjoy.
The event is free and open to all ages.
Other Events
Fish Fry Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Martins Fellowship Hall.
Paint the Town Purple: Kick-Off Party with Live Music, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company.
Ballet Hispánico, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Saint Mary’s University, Page Theatre.
"Pieta Brown," 8 p.m. at Big River Theatre in Alma.
Winona Farmers' Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park.
Plowing, Pumpkins and Pizza, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Metz’s Hart-Land Dairy in Rushford.
Fall Craft and Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Winona Mall, 1213 Gilmore Ave.
Cider Fest, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Ecker’s Apple Farm in Trempealeau.
Gathering at the Library: Sugar Skull!, noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona Public Library.
University Theme Film Screening: “Office Space,” 7 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University, Stark 103, Miller Aud.
RaDdErDaZe with The Ultrasounds, Busey and TBA, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at No Name Bar.
Cider Fest, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Ecker’s Apple Farm in Trempealeau.
7th Annual Autumn Open House, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Kinstone in Fountain City.
Floating Concert: Loud Mouth Brass, 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Lake Lodge Recreation Center.
Live Music
Friday
David Hartman, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Ben Lubeck + Jaybone Bell, 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Burke’s Music House, 226 East Third St.
Magpie Revival, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House.
Saturday
Rick and Aric Sampson, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Horace Greene, 7 to 9 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company.
Sunday
The Big River Jazz Trio, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Ghostland Radio, Swashbuckler and more, 1 to 8 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company.
Tim Eddy and Stacy Hanson, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel.
