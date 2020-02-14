Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Dancescape 2020
Winona State University faculty, students and guest artists will reveal to audiences their love for dance with original choreography during the 30th annual Dancescape starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in WSU’s DuFresne Performing Arts Center.
The performances will include a range of different styles.
Tickets for the performances can be purchased at www.wsuartstickets.com. The box office will also be open from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and an hour before the start of each show.
Admission is $12 for the general public and $6 for students.
Ghostland Radio’s Big Love Party
Island City Brewing Company will host a Valentine’s Day party infused with music, dancing and drinking from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Ghostland Radio’s Big Love Party is an opportunity for both singles and couples.
Island City is partnering with Ghostland Radio and Treedome for the event.
Other Events
Winona Film Society: “Il Postinio,” 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center
Indoor Winter Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East End Recreation Center
Winter Warrior Game Day Experience, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at WSU, McCown Gymnasium
Pedal for the People Community Bike Ride, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday starting at Levee Park, ending at Hei-N-Low Tap
Big Bub’s Comedy Show: Geoffrey Asmus, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Bub’s Brewing Company, Lower Level
River City Ballroom Dancers’ Sweetheart Dance, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Winona Athletic Club
Public Ice Fishing Derby, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Bartlett Lake
Island City Jazz Jam, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Island City Brewing Company
Live Music
Friday
Right Side Up, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Ryan Francis, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Curt Glenna, 6 to 8 p.m. at Whalen’s at Westfield
Under Paris Skies, 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant
Wing Dam Jammers, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Nanaimo Jazz, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Oaks Wine Bar
Dylan Doyle Band, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Mae Simpson Band, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar
Saturday
The Lovelys, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Project: Constellation, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Dekorra, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Right Side Up, 7 to 10 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club
The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
General B & The Wiz and more, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar
Sunday
The Larry Price Trio, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Mike Munson, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
