Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Barre at the Bar
Want to exercise in a new location? Muddy Waters Yoga Studio is giving people that chance from noon to 12:45 p.m. Friday.
Visit Port 507 for Barre at the Bar, which will include an Express Barre class using the actual bar as the equipment.
The full body workout will cost $10 to participate in.
Port 507 is located at 128 W. Second St., Winona.
For more information about Muddy Waters Yoga Studio and its events, visit muddywatersyoga.com.
Pedal for the People Community Bike Ride
Enjoy the fresh air outside as you pedal through town from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Starting at Levee Park, Pedal for the People Community Bike Ride participants will make their way toward Bub’s Brewing Company.
Drinks will be enjoyed when arriving at this destination. If not interested and available for the bike ride, stop in and chat at Bub’s Brewing Company starting at 4 p.m.
With the help of Bub’s Brewing Company, funds from the event will be given to the Frozen River Film Festival, along with the Recreation Alliance of Winona.
Other Events
Winona Film Society: “Ulysses and Mona,” 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center
Winona Indoor Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East End Recreation Center
Minnesota Neighbor Weekend: Free Admission, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at International Owl Center in Houston
You have free articles remaining.
Frozen Dragon Festival, noon to 9 p.m. at Monarch Public House in Fountain City
Opening Reception: Heidi Bacon, “The Beauty Around Us,” 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts
Live Music
Friday
Kris Risch, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Julie B, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Good to Go, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Saturday
John Paulson Jazz Trio, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Amanda Jay, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Ian Hilmer and Jeremiah Nelson, 6 to 9 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club
Teague Alexy, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Humbird with Mike Munson and more, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar
Sunday
Island City Jazz Jam, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.