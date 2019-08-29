Closing Party: "Driftless Sanctuary"
Art-lovers can enjoy the work of Lyon Smith from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Public Launch. Featured will be Smith’s Driftless Sanctuary sculpture and a multimedia exhibit.
The free event offers a moment for guests to “share (their) own stories about life in the Driftless region and along the Mississippi River,” according to the event’s Facebook page. If interested in sharing a story at a certain time, attendees can email artoftherural@gmail.com.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page “Closing Party: Driftless Sanctuary.”
Island City Artisan Market
This Saturday, Island City Brewing Company will be hosting the Island City Artisan Market from 1 to 6 p.m. The event is supported additionally by the Winona Artisan Market and Big Buddy Brew ‘n Que.
Vendors are set to include, but won’t be limited to, Sweet House Bakery, Sparkleheads, It’s a Whimsical Life, Playland Junction, Paws to Tails and more.
A food truck will be present with Samurai Teppanyaki serving dishes.
Artist Opening Reception with Good Hue Studio
Married pair Danielle and Kevin Ihrke of Good Hue Studios will be celebrated and welcomed as their September exhibit opens from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Jovy Rockey Studio Jewelry Studio + Gallery.
From Danielle, guests can expect mostly illustrations, while Kevin’s work will include paintings that were created mainly with acrylic paint.
Other Events
Karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at Island City Brewing Company.
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park.
Live Music
Friday
The Big River Jazz Trio, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
John Burns, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Patina, 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant.
BC Folk, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House.
Moore Burch, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei & Low Tap.
Jake Ilika & Joe Kopel, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar.
Saturday
Under Paris Skies, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Andrew Kasab, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Ghostland Radio, 6 to 9 p.m. at Prairie Island Campground.
Crooked Willow, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company.
Sleeping Jesus and Friends, 9 p.m. to midnight at No Name Bar.
Sunday
The Merry Weathers, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Monday
Chris Rude, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
