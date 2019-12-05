Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Animals on Parade
Young dancers will show off their skills during Animals on Parade this weekend at the Valencia Arts Center in Winona.
The Dance Repertory Company II members, who range in ages from 5 to 13, will perform dances to animal-themed songs.
Types of performances will include tap, ballet, hip hop, modern and musical theatre.
The performances will start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Valencia Arts Center is located at 1164 W. Howard St., Winona.
Holiday Ballroom Bash
River City Ballroom Dancers Holiday Ballroom Bash will bring together dancers from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Winona Athletic Club.
Attendees will listen to holiday music, from classic to new.
From 7 to 8 p.m., there will be a Waltz and Foxtrot dance lesson.
The Winona Athletic Club is located at 773 E. Fifth St.
Old-Fashioned Family Christmas Festival
The whole family will be able to get into the holiday spirit from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Winona County History Center during the Old-Fashioned Family Christmas Festival.
Santa will be present for photos.
There will be holiday crafts and cookie decorating, along with stories and a hot cocoa bar.
The Winona County History Center is located at 160 Johnson St. in Winona.
Other events
Theatre du Mississippi: “Christmas Radio Show,” 7 p.m. Friday at Wesley United Methodist Church
Theater: “Here Comes Christmas & Christmas Star Search,” 7 p.m. Friday at The Oaks Wine Bar, Second Floor
Jingle Bell Swing Concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Saint Mary’s University, Page Theatre
Rated R for RunnerUp Improv, 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at Treedome, 164 E. Third St.
Indoor Winter Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East End Recreation Center
Artisan’s Winter Wonderland, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Polish Cultural Institute and Museum
Christmas Choir Concert, 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church Sanctuary
Annual Christmas Lighted Parade, 5:30 p.m. Saturday from 41st Avenue and Sixth Street to 44th Avenue to the Elks Lodge #326 in Goodview
Hwy 61 Concert Series: Christmas Show! Forever Elvis, 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre, 1115 W. Broadway St.
Messiah Sing-In Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University, Somsen Hall
Theatre du Mississippi: “Christmas Radio Show,” 7 p.m. Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church
Theater: “Here Comes Christmas & Christmas Star Search,” 7 p.m. Saturday at The Oaks Wine Bar, Second Floor
SMU Choirs: Lessons and Carols, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Chapel of St. Mary of the Angels
An evening with Larry Long and George Parrish, 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Treedome, 164 E. Third St.
Draughts & Laughs: Touring Comedy, 9 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Island City Brewing Company
RaDdErDaZe with Barely Losing, Alien Book Club & Ghostland Radio, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at No Name Bar
Third Annual Stocking Stuffer Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at East End Recreation Center
Winona Hims Christmas Concerts, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Wesley United Methodist Church
Theater: “Here Comes Christmas & Christmas Star Search,” 2 p.m. Sunday at The Oaks Wine Bar, Second Floor
Theatre du Mississippi: “Christmas Radio Show,” 3 p.m. Sunday at Wesley United Methodist Church
Live Music
Friday
William and the Wildflowers, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café
Swing Inc., 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant
Amanda Grace, 6 to 9 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Stephen Fleet, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Echo of the Bluebird, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Burke’s Music House, 226 E. Third St.
Bus Boys, 8 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club, 773 E. Fifth St.
Saturday
Good Morning Bedlam, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Sunday
Doug Boodle, 3 to 5 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
