Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
A Thrilling Night of Poe
The Winona Public Library will give visitors the opportunity to enjoy the literature of Edgar Allan Poe in the form of performance during A Thrilling Night of Poe starting at 7 p.m. Friday.
The performances, which are done by Theatre du Mississippi, will be off his works “The Raven,” “The Tell-tale Heart” and “The Cask of Amontillado.”
The event is free. Any donations received will go to Theatre du Mississippi.
WSU Theatre: “Little Shop of Horrors”
The hit “Little Shop of Horrors” by Howard and Alan Menken will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University.
The sci-fi performance, featuring a man-eating plant, is one of the longest-running off-Broadway shows.
The show will be held in Winona State University’s DuFresne Performing Arts Center in the Vivian Fusillo Main State Theatre.
More information about the performances can be found at www.winona.edu/theatre-dance/.
Other events
Misato Fair, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Winona County History Center.
Haunted Rooms, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at Winona State University, Kryzsko Commons.
University Theme Film Series: “Sorry to Bother You,” 7 p.m. Friday at Winona State University, Stark 103, Miller Auditorium.
Author Event: Ryan Stradal, “The Lager Queen of MN,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar.
Walk of Horror, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Saint Mary’s University.
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park.
20th Annual Trick-or-Treat Tour, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at WNB Financial, 204 Main St.
St. Stan’s Craft and Gift Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 625 East Fourth St.
Hope Lutheran High School Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Winona Mall .
Winona Kids and Parents Expo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Winona Middle School.
Ladies’ Day Out Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Witoka Tavern & Reception Hall, 27999 County Road 9.
Warrior Game Day Experience, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University, Johnson Street.
Highway 61 Concert: Eagles Tribute—Fabulous Armadillos, 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre, 1115 West Broadway St.
Feminine Empowerment Concert with Rahbi Crawford, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Infinity Yoga Studio, 119 West Third St.
Walk of Horror, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Saint Mary’s University.
River City Ballroom Dancers: Monster Mash, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Winona Athletic Club, 773 East Fifth St.
Haunted Cabaret!, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at No Name Bar.
Light the Night Pumpkin Carving and Stroll, 4 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at West Lake Path.
Winona Brass Band Concert, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Cecilia Theatre, 1115 W. Broadway St.
Live music
Friday
Johnny G, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Under Paris Skies, 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant.
Patina, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel.
Wilki, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House.
A Coyote Kid Halloween feat. Stardust, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company.
Saturday
Anderson Road, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Julie B, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Armchair Boogie, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company.
Mudkat, 8 p.m. to midnight at Hei & Low Tap.
Sunday
Crooked Willow, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Gate City Dixieland Jazz, 6 to 8 p.m. at Jefferson Pub & Grill.
