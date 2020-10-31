Weltzein is Buffalo County 4-H’s Volunteer of the Year

Karen Weltzien of the Glencoe Hustlers 4-H Club was awarded the 2020 4-H Volunteer of the Year Award by her co-leader Angela Berg on October 18. The award recognizes a 4-H Leader who has gone “above and beyond” their 4-H responsibilities, has performed an excellent job as a 4-H leader on the club or county level, and provides outstanding support, guidance, and leadership to 4-H members.
For 10 dedicated years, Karen Weltzien has provided outstanding service as the 4-H Club organizational co-leader of the Glencoe Hustlers 4-H club. Under her direction, the Glencoe club has strengthened its commitment to service-learning experiences in the community and worked to develop teen leaders through effective youth-adult partnerships. As a result, Glencoe Hustlers 4-H has a wide 4-H membership and has graduated top 4-H members each of the last many years. When Weltzien began as a 4-H leader, she followed in the deep footsteps of Darlene Boberg, a 50 year 4-H leader veteran, after she retired and continued the long legacy of the Glencoe Hustlers 4-H. Now, she is handing her responsibilities to capable adult volunteers. Congratulations on your 4-H retirement and recognition, Karen, Weltzien!
The Buffalo County 4-H Leaders’ Association is proud to honor Karen Weltzien as the 2020 award recipient of the 4-H Volunteer of the Year Award.
